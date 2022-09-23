ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz mocked for backhanded endorsement from Chris Christie: ‘New Jersey Strong’

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Even the endorsements are hurting Dr. Oz.

The TV doctor took another hit on social media after Chris Christie praised him as “a longtime New Jerseyan,” the worst kind of backing in the crucial Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

“Chris Christie. Dr. Oz. Deeply unpopular but NEW JERSEY STRONG,” tweeted Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent.

Fetterman wasted no time jumping on backhanded endorsement from the former New Jersey governor, who left office with an approval rating barely out of the single digits.

Christie discussed Oz during a political appearance in upstate New York, where he blasted Republicans for backing former President Donald Trump.

“I defend Dr. Oz because he is a longtime New Jerseyan,” Christie said. “The problem is he’s running in Pennsylvania.

Oz has been awkwardly dodging carpetbagger allegations since he moved his official residence from northern New Jersey to the Philadelphia suburbs to run for the seat left open by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

He took heat from Fetterman fans Snooki from ‘Jersey Shore’ and Jersey rock icon Steve Van Zandt for his deep roots in the Garden State.

The celebrity physician made things worse for himself when he discussed the woes of buying ingredients for “crudité” at a Pennsylvania supermarket, suggesting he may be out of touch with the problems of blue-collar voters. For good measure, Oz also butchered the name of the grocery store.

The gaffes have helped Fetterman open up a strong lead in the race that could determine control of the evenly matched U.S. Senate.

Fetterman has battled questions about his health after he suffered a mild stroke on the eve of the Democratic primary, which he won convincingly.

The two men are set to clash in a high-stakes debate next month ahead of the November election.

