ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Natus Vincere bench Cloud, 7ssk7

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reQUF_0i7hWwu400

Natus Vincere completed the overhaul of their Valorant roster by benching their two remaining players, Kirill “Cloud” Nehozhin and Artur “7ssk7” Kyurshin.

Both players took to Twitter to announce that they are exploring their options.

These moves come on the heels of the departures of Belarus native Nikolai “zeddy” Lapko and Russians Mikhail “Duno” Fokin of Russia and Denis “dinkzj” Tkachev.

Cloud, an 18-year-old Russian, joined Natus Vincere in June 2021 after previously competing with CrowCrowd and honk.

As for 7ssk7, he joined Natus Vincere in July 2021. The 23-year-old Belarus native also competed with PartyParrots, FishkaVTom, Mangai and Worst Players.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Russians#Partyparrots#Countdown Cup#Optic Valorant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy