Week 6 Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores, standings — see who won

The second half of the high school football season kicked off in Stark County Friday night.

Massillon handing a state-ranked team its first loss of the season for the second straight week highlighted the night. Other top games, Lake beat Jackson to secure sole possession of first place in the Federal League and the McKinley Bulldogs stayed hot by beating Hoover . Elsewhere , Fairless suffered its first loss while GlenOak, Perry, Canton South and Alliance were among area schools winning behind some big individual performances.

Friday night's Stark County-area high school football scores

Hoover 9, McKinley 42 , FINAL

Lake 21, Jackson 7 , FINAL

Green 24, GlenOak 31 , FINAL

Louisville 14, Perry 40, FINAL

Fitch 28, Massillon 49 , FINAL

Triway 36, Canton South 56, FINAL

Fairless 20, CVCA 22, FINAL

Manchester 26, Tuslaw 27 (OT), FINAL

Northwest 27, Orrville 7, FINAL

Alliance 41, Salem 30, FINAL

Carrollton 36, Marlington 14, FINAL

Minerva 7, West Branch 57, FINAL

Newcomerstown 26, East Canton 20, FINAL

Strasburg 0, Malvern 42, FINAL

Sandy Valley 21, Indian Valley 61, FINAL

Tusky Valley 14, Ridgewood 35, FINAL

St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Rootstown 56, FINAL

Friday's high school football box scores

GLENOAK 31, GREEN 24

Green - 7 - 3 - 7 - 7 — 24

GlenOak - 0 - 10 - 14 - 7 — 31

Gre— Taylor 63 pass from Klockner (Noirot kick)

Gre— FG Noirot 25

GO —Corner 80 interception return (Thompson kick)

GO —FG Thompson 32

GO— Burt 26 run (Thompson kick)

Gre— Martin 26 pass from Klockner (Noirot kick)

GO— Burt 80 run (Thompson kick)

Gre— Manderine 13 pass from Klockner (Noirot kick)

GO— Burt 12 run (Thompson kick)

TEAM STATS

GRE — GO

First downs — 15 — 14

Rushes-Yards — 17-39 — 48-272

Comp-Att-Int — 22-43-2 — 5-17-0

Passing Yards — 248 — 52

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 1-1

Penalties-Yards — 10-75 — 10-80

Total yards — 287 — 324

Records — 3-3, 1-2 — 2-4, 1-2

McKINLEY 42, HOOVER 9

Hoover - 3 - 6 - 0 - 0 — 9

McKinley - 14 - 21 - 7 - 0 — 42

H— FG Kish 31

M— Shelton 85 kickoff return (Hernandez kick)

M —Hill 10 run (Hernandez kick)

M —Mackey 1 run (Hernandez kick)

M— Hill 28 run (Hernandez kick)

H— Braucher 18 pass from Dyrlund (Pass failed)

M— Hill 12 run (Hernandez kick)

M— Hill 5 run (Hernandez kick)

TEAM STATS

HOO — McK

First downs — 15 — 17

Rushes-Yards — 28-84 — 34-278

Comp-Att-Int — 13-22-1 — 3-6-0

Passing Yards — 164 — 22

Fumbles-Lost — 2-2 — 1-0

Penalties-Yards — 3-20 — 2-10

Total yards — 248 — 300

Records — 4-2, 1-1 — 2-4, 2-1

LAKE 21, JACKSON 7

Lake - 0 - 7 - 7 - 7 — 21

Jackson - 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7

L— Butler 8 run (Dutton kick)

J— Davide 1 run (Wright kick)

L —Butler 7 run (Dutton kick)

L —Butler 7 run (Dutton kick)

TEAM STATS

LKE — JCK

First downs — 19 — 14

Rushes-Yards — 39-252 — 37-136

Comp-Att-Int — 5-9-0 — 8-14-1

Passing Yards — 78 — 82

Fumbles-Lost — 2-2 — 3-1

Penalties-Yards — 4-25 — 2-20

Total yards — 330 — 218

Records — 6-0, 2-0 — 3-3, 1-2

PERRY 40, LOUISVILLE 14

Louisville - 14 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 14

Perry - 7 - 12 - 14 - 7 — 40

L— Roberts 51 run (Colley kick)

P— Church 1 run (Boughman kick)

L —Roberts 3 run (Colley kick)

P —Church 13 run (kick blocked)

P— Laubacher 16 run (pass failed)

P— Church 11 run (Boughman kick)

P— Church 2 run (Boughman kick)

P— Church 1 run (Boughman kick)

TEAM STATS

LOU — PER

First downs — 14 — 26

Rushes-Yards — 40-166 — 54-419

Comp-Att-Int — 10-18-3 — 1-2-0

Passing Yards — 80 — 6

Fumbles-Lost — 1-0 — 2-2

Penalties-Yards — 1-15 — 4-45

Total yards — 246 — 425

Records — 1-5 — 4-2

MASSILLON 49, FITCH 28

Fitch - 7 - 6 - 0 - 15 — 28

Massillon - 7 - 14 - 7 - 20 — 49

M— Hartson 6 run (Keller kick)

F— Eley 55 pass from Vaughn Jr. (Berni kick)

M —Hartson 2 run (Keller kick)

M —Pringle 3 run (Keller kick)

F— Vaughn Jr. 7 run (pass failed)

M— Pringle 1 run (Keller kick)

M— Hartson 13 run (Keller kick)

F— Perry 56 pass from Vaughn Jr. (Eley pass from Vaughn Jr.)

M— Pringle 4 run (Keller kick)

F— James 10 pass from Vaughn Jr. (Berni kick)

M— Hartson 11 run (Keller kick)

TEAM STATS

FIT — MAS

First downs — 11 — 28

Rushes-Yards — 18-49 — 64-406

Comp-Att-Int — 16-24-0 — 6-10-2

Passing Yards — 266 — 50

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 8-87 — 11-80

Total yards — 315 — 456

Records — 5-1 — 5-1

CVCA 22, FAIRLESS 20

Fairless - 0 - 7 - 7 - 6 — 20

CVCA - 7 - 15 - 0 - 0 — 22

C— Wiehe 2 run (Warren kick)

F— Yoder 26 pass from Bro.Pumneo (Wickham kick)

C —Wiehe 1 run (Warren kick)

C —Snider 1 run (Geiger pass from Levak)

F— Yoder 95 blocked field goal return (Wickham kick)

F— Bro.Pumneo 10 pass from Colucci (pass failed)

TEAM STATS

FAIR — CVCA

First downs — 15 — 18

Rushes-Yards — 22-76 — 50-259

Comp-Att-Int — 20-34-2 — 2-2-0

Passing Yards — 196 — 38

Total yards — 272 — 297

Records — 5-1, 2-1 — 5-1, 3-0

CANTON SOUTH 56, TRIWAY 36

Triway - 0 - 8 - 7 - 21 — 36

South - 21 - 21 - 0 - 14 — 56

CS— Culver 1 run (White kick)

CS— Snyder 33 run (White kick)

CS —Fitzgibbon 56 pass from Snyder (White kick)

CS —Castle 2 pass from Snyder (White kick)

CS —Williams 11 pass from Snyder (White kick)

T— Barton 8 pass from Drown (Barnard pass from Drown)

CS— Williams 23 pass from Snyder (White kick)

T— Hackett 5 pass from Drown (Bishko kick)

T— Barton 21 pass from Drown (Bishko kick)

CS— Snyder 40 run (White kick)

T— Barnard 40 pass from Drown (Bishko kick)

CS— Snyder 18 run (White kick)

T— Drown 6 run (Bishko kick)

TEAM STATS

TRI — CS

First downs — 22 — 25

Rushes-Yards — 20-46 — 37-297

Comp-Att-Int — 24-42-0 — 15-23-0

Passing Yards — 222 — 252

Fumbles-Lost — 3-2 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 3-40 — 15-125

Total yards — 268 — 547

Records — 3-3, 1-2 — 4-2, 2-1

TUSLAW 27, MANCHESTER 26 OT

Manchester - 7 - 7 - 6 – 0 - 6 — 26

Tuslaw - 7 - 7 - 0 - 6 - 7 — 27

T— Snyder 12 pass from Harbeitner (Ruehling kick)

M— Hostler 1 run (Teeters kick)

T —Harbeitner 37 run (Ruehling kick)

M —Youngman 55 pass from Sharp (Teeters kick)

M— Youngman 8 run (kick failed)

T— Snyder 25 pass from Harbeitner (kick failed)

T— Snyder 30 pass from Harbeitner (Ruehling kick)

M— Hostler 4 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATS

MAN — TUS

First downs — 13 — 14

Rushes-Yards — 50-206 — 59-205

Comp-Att-Int — 5-6-0 — 14-26-0

Passing Yards — 78 — 174

Fumbles-Lost — 3-1 — 2-2

Penalties-Yards — 14-147 — 7-50

Total yards — 284 — 379

Records — 0-6, 0-2. — 3-3, 1-2

NORTHWEST 27, ORRVILLE 7

Northwest - 7 - 7 - 13 - 0 — 27

Orrville - 0 - 0 - 0 - 7 — 7

N— Miraglia 30 run (Shantz kick)

N— Miraglia 42 run (Shantz kick)

N —Miraglia 14 run (Shantz kick)

N —Cross 40 pass from Badger (Kick blocked)

O —Bescancon 36 pass (Wayt kick)

TEAM STATS

NW — ORR

First downs — 23 — 14

Rushes-Yards — 46-334 — 25-141

Comp-Att-Int — 8-17-1 — 16-36-1

Passing Yards — 118 — 194

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 3-20 — 7-35

Total yards — 452 — 335

Records — 4-2, 2-1 — 2-4, 1-2

CARROLLTON 36, MARLINGTON 14

Carrollton - 16 - 13 - 7 - 0 — 36

Marlington - 0 - 0 - 0 - 14 — 14

C— Oehlstrom 10 run (Rosenberger kick)

C— Safety on punt block

C —Oehlstrom 1 run (Rosenberger kick)

C —Perorazio 24 run (Rosenberger kick)

C— Oehlstrom 4 run (kick failed)

C— Perorazio 4 run (Rosenberger kick)

M— McCord 3 run (Hoebeke kick)

M— Himmelheber 29 pass from McCord (Hoebeke kick)

TEAM STATS

CAR — MAR

First downs — 16 — 13

Rushes-Yards — 33-306 — 17-18

Comp-Att-Int — 1-4-0 — 17-30-1

Passing Yards — 0 — 165

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 6-58 — 5-40

Total yards — 306 — 183

Records — 5-1, 1-0 — 0-6, 0-1

WEST BRANCH 57, MINERVA 7

West Branch - 23 - 28 - 0 - 6 — 57

Minerva - 0 - 0 - 0 - 7 — 7

WB— Summers 15 pass from DeShields (Mulinix run)

WB— Jackson 20 pass from DeShields (Jackson pass from DeShields)

WB —Harlan 2 run (Hirst kick)

WB —Kanagy 5 pass from DeShields (Hirst kick)

WB— Jackson 25 pass from DeShields (Hirst kick)

WB —Mulinix 65 run (Martig kick)

WB— Martig 13 pass from DeShields (Hirst kick)

M— Patterson 19 run (Ault kick)

WB— Bonnot 3 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATS

MIN — WB

First downs — 5 — 19

Rushes-Yards — 32-166 — 14-111

Comp-Att-Int — 2-7-0 — 22-26-0

Passing Yards — 19 — 353

Fumbles-Lost — 1-1 — 2-1

Penalties-Yards — 5-46 — 4-42

Total yards — 185 — 464

Records — 0-5, 0-1 — 5-1, 1-0

NEWCOMERSTOWN 26, EAST CANTON 20

Newcomerstown - 6 - 8 - 6 - 6 — 26

East Canton - 0 - 7 - 6 - 6 — 20

N— 9 run (run failed)

N— 7 pass (converted run)

EC —Betz 57 run (Gallagher kick)

EC —Koontz 65 run (Gallagher kick)

N— 1 run (conversion failed)

N— 4 run (conversion failed)

EC— Betz 6 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATS

NEW — EC

First downs — 28 — 12

Rushes-Yards — 66-292 — 23-225

Comp-Att-Int — 3-5-0 — 5-19-0

Passing Yards — 47 — 55

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 3-35 — 5-45

Total yards — 339 — 280

Records — 4-2 — 2-4

MALVERN 42, STRASBURG 0

Strasburg - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 0

Malvern - 21 - 14 - 0 - 7 — 42

M— Hutchison 2 run (Runyon kick)

M— Smith 17 pass from Witherow (Runyon kick)

M —Phillips 15 pass from Witherow (Runyon kick)

M —Smith 43 pass from Witherow (Runyon kick)

M— Phillips 18 pass from Witherow (Runyon kick)

M— Gore 8 run (Runyon kick)

TEAM STATS

STR — MAL

First downs — 6 — 17

Rushes-Yards — 20-65 — 13-49

Comp-Att-Int — 2-9-2 — 20-25-2

Passing Yards — 23 — 350

Fumbles-Lost — 3-2 — 1-0

Penalties-Yards — 1-5 — 6-40

Total yards — 88 — 399

Records — 0-6, 0-1 — 5-1, 1-0

Saturday's high school football schedule

Central Catholic at Lutheran East, noon

Federal League football standings

Lake ........... 2-0 ... 6-0

McKinley ... 2-1 ... 2-4

Hoover ...... 1-1 ... 4-2

Perry .......... 1-1 ... 4-2

Green ........ 1-2 ... 3-3

Jackson ..... 1-2 ... 3-3

GlenOak .... 1-2 ... 2-4

Stark County high school football: Team Mean: Who are the Federal League's meanest high school football players?

Stark County independents/others standings

Massillon .................. 5-1

Central Catholic ....... 2-3

Louisville .................. 1-5

St. Thomas Aquinas ... 0-6

PAC-7 football standings

CVCA ............... 3-0 ... 5-1

Fairless ............ 2-1 ... 5-1

Canton South ... 2-1 ... 4-2

Northwest ........ 2-1 ... 4-2

Triway .............. 1-2 ... 3-3

Tuslaw .............. 1-2 ... 3-3

Orrville ............. 1-2 ... 2-4

Manchester ...... 0-3 ... 0-6

Eastern Buckeye Conference football standings

Alliance ............ 1-0 ... 5-1

Carrollton ........ 1-0 ... 5-1

West Branch .... 1-0 ... 5-1

Salem ............... 0-1 ... 4-2

Minerva ........... 0-1 ... 0-5

Marlington ...... 0-1 ... 0-6

Inter-Valley Conference football standings

Malvern .............. 1-0 ... 5-1

Newcomerstown 1-0 ... 4-2

Buckeye Trail ..... 1-0 ... 1-5

East Canton ....... 0-1 ... 2-4

Tusc. Cent. Cath. 0-1... 2-4

Strasburg ............ 0-1 ... 0-6

Garaway ................. 1-0 ... 6-0

Ridgewood ............ 1-0 ... 5-1

Indian Valley ......... 1-0 ... 4-2

Sandy Valley .......... 0-1 ... 2-4

Claymont ............... 0-1 ... 2-4

Tusky Valley .......... 0-1 ... 1-5

