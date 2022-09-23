Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with burglary and destruction of property after breaking into a Manassas restaurant Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to Joe’s Pizza, located at 8390 Centerville Road in Manassas, just before 9 a.m. to investigate a burglary that had occurred earlier that morning.

Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect, who police identified as 25-year-old Victor Manuel Rios Rubios, removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m. Police said an undisclosed amount of money was reported as missing, believed to be stolen from the business.

Shortly after clearing the scene, police said officers received a call for an unrelated incident at a location on Old Centreville Road. Using a suspect description gained from the pizza restaurant’s security footage, the officers who responded to the incident determined the individual involved, Rios Rubios, was the suspect of the burglary earlier that morning.

Rios Rubios was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property. His court date is pending.

