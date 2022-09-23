ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game

By Grant Blankenship | GPB
 3 days ago

A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives.

Andrea Guice (right) talks to Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole spokesperson Steve Hayes after the board’s September meeting. Guice’s brother has served 8 years in prison past his first possible parole date. (Credit: Grant Blankenship / GPB News)

That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who were anxious to be heard, but who didn’t get to speak.

This meeting was about office business — no parole cases were heard, so much of the meeting was devoted to greeting new employees or congratulating old ones. There were only two brief slots for public comment. So after the meeting, a few of the women who helped fill the boardroom on behalf of their loved ones stuck around and talked to board chair Terry Barnard.

“It seems like your major concern is maybe prison conditions,” Barnard said to the group. “I didn’t hear as much about parole today as I did conditions.”

The group did in fact have a question about parole.

“If you’re going to say you’re going to keep setting people off due to the crime, why even offer them parole?” prison reform activist Roxanne Thompson asked. “Just give everybody life.”

Most people who go to Georgia prisons go with some hope they will leave, possibly before their sentence is over. That’s because the worst sentences — life without parole or even death — are relatively rare.

For everyone else, there is the hope of parole. But critics of Georgia’s corrections system say parole doesn’t happen as often as it could or should.

Like Roxanne Thompson, they think too many people have their parole “set off.”

“When you put somebody off, that means that they’re up for parole,” Thompson explained. “And they come in before the parole board and the board says, ‘Due to the nature of your crime, you haven’t served enough time.’”

There is a formula in Georgia that regulates when someone can first be considered for parole. The formula ranges from as little as 20% of a sentence served for non-violent crimes such as drug trafficking to almost the entirety of more serious sentences for things like manslaughter or murder.

Deviating from the formula is not uncommon.

About half the time someone in Georgia is up for parole in Georgia, they are told “no.” The letter from the board will sometimes cite “institutional conduct,” but often includes exactly the line Thompson described: Due to the severity of your crime.

“They don’t care about how the inmate changed, how many certificates or how many trades he got under his belt,” Charles Brown said.

Brown has friends who are incarcerated. Many of them participate in job training or educational programs which earn them Performance Incentive Credit, or PIC points.

“So you need PIC points to go in your profile for parole,” Brown said.

The Georgia Department of Corrections explains PIC points as a way for inmates to earn time off of their sentences. But Brown said in his experience, even those who try and rack up the PIC points see their paroles set off with little explanation why their efforts were not enough, or how to ask the follow up question about what they should do going forward.

“The question that we want to know: How does the appeal process work?” Brown asked.

That’s what Andrea Guice wants to know, too.

Guice’s brother is serving his sentence in the Muscogee County Prison. It’s one of the state’s 21work prisons that sometimes provide cheap or even unpaid labor to communities for things like picking up the garbage.

Muscogee County says it saves some $10 million every year this way.

“And he’s sentenced for nonviolent drug charges,” Guice said. “He was due for parole like a few years before. Actually the fifth year he was supposed to be due for parole.”

That timeline was in line with the state parole formula.

“And he’s been in for about 13 years now,” Guice said. “So we’re trying to see exactly when his parole is. Who do we need to talk to and how can we, you know, get together with the system to make it better for him?

A parole board staffer heard Guice by the elevators and offered the email address for the board ombudsman to whom he said all the family’s questions should be addressed. Her mother quickly said it was an address they already had.

Guice’s brother began serving time at 27. Without parole, he’ll max out his sentence when he’s 52.

After the meeting there was a small rally outside the office building housing the parole board, within sight of the Georgia State Capitol’s gold dome.

Among the speakers was Josh McLaurin, a Democrat representing House District 51 in the General Assembly. McLaurin routinely attends  parole board meetings.

“So I have characterized — a lot of people characterize — the parole board as a safety valve,” McLaurin said.

Georgia paroles just under a fifth of its prison population every year and yet the prison population remains relatively stable.

Stable and overcrowded.

For instance, before it was closed down earlier this year, Georgia State Prison in Reidsville was said to house almost twice as many people than for which it was designed.

Meanwhile, the facilities are radically understaffed . That disparity may be part of what’s fueling the Georgia corrections homicide rate which has in recent years been three times the city of Atlanta’s.

That’s why McLaurin sees parole as a safety valve.

“When you remove one or two or five or 10 people from those settings, that’s one, two, five, 10 people fewer that the currently understaffed officers have to supervise,” he said.

McLaurin wants more parole, but he’s not arguing to throw open the prison doors.

“It’s picking people in an evidence-based way who we think pose less of a threat to public safety if they’re allowed to be outside the facility than if they’re inside.”

McLaurin believes that won’t make our communities more dangerous, and as they enter their second year of investigation by the federal Department of Justice, McLaurin believes more parole could make Georgia prisons more humane.

This story comes to Reporter Newspapers / Atlanta Intown through a reporting partnership with GPB News , a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.

The post For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 2

The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
City
Reidsville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Albany Herald

Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

How could Tropical Storm Ian impact Georgia?

The range of potential landfall locations is wide. Florida is under a state of emergency as the storm could develop into a hurricane when it makes landfall mid-week. Georgia's greatest impacts could be Friday into Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Steps made in Georgia’s fight for medical marijuana

Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted the first two of an approved six medical marijuana production licenses to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia. These licenses do not allow the companies to sell marijuana in plant form, but medical marijuana oil. The oil cannot contain more than 5% THC, the compound that gets users high.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Charles Brown
Person
Josh Mclaurin
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
