The Good Nurse: real-life medics cast in Eddie Redmayne film to add realism
An Oscar-nominated director has cast two dozen real-life medics in a film that stars Eddie Redmayne and is based on the true story of a nurse who murdered patients in his care. Tobias Lindholm said he recruited nurses, doctors and paramedics to make the performances of his lead actors, Redmayne...
