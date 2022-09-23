Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
Major Waterloo Event Shut Down Early By Police
Police had to close down an annual Waterloo event early due to some dangerous circumstances. On Saturday, September 24th Waterloo paramedics were called to the National Cattle Congress fair, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Officials say, multiple fights had broken out at the National Cattle Congress Fair that evening.
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
KBUR
Cedar Rapids woman faces perjury charge after police recognized her in a jury
Cedar Rapids, IA- A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids Police officers testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Radio Iowa reports that Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.
KCRG.com
Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380...
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
KCRG.com
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
KCRG.com
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old
LAMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is asking for help finding a missing teen from rural Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13 at her home in Lamont, Iowa. They say she may have willingly gone with someone she knows who picked her up.
Eastern Iowa Workers Continue To Strike After 20 Weeks
On May 1st, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin took to the picket line after labor contract negotiations faltered… that was 20 weeks ago. Fast forward to today and workers are still on strike. But the end could be near as negotiators return to the bargaining table.
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
Comments / 0