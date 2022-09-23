ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Major Waterloo Event Shut Down Early By Police

Police had to close down an annual Waterloo event early due to some dangerous circumstances. On Saturday, September 24th Waterloo paramedics were called to the National Cattle Congress fair, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Officials say, multiple fights had broken out at the National Cattle Congress Fair that evening.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year

If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
CENTER POINT, IA
KBUR

Cedar Rapids woman faces perjury charge after police recognized her in a jury

Cedar Rapids, IA- A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids Police officers testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Radio Iowa reports that Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center

Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
ANAMOSA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old

LAMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is asking for help finding a missing teen from rural Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13 at her home in Lamont, Iowa. They say she may have willingly gone with someone she knows who picked her up.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Workers Continue To Strike After 20 Weeks

On May 1st, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin took to the picket line after labor contract negotiations faltered… that was 20 weeks ago. Fast forward to today and workers are still on strike. But the end could be near as negotiators return to the bargaining table.
BURLINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend

Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
ANAMOSA, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

