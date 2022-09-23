New Study Reveals Alarming News About U.S. Depression Rates

Depression is a widespread issue in the United States and around the world. New research published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine has found even more cause for concern, discovering that almost 10 percent of Americans live with depression. Rates are even higher among teens and young adults, with about 17 percent of people ages 12 to 25 experiencing depression. This study confirmed that depression rates have been steadily increasing over the past five years (via Healthline ). Renee D. Goodwin, PhD, an adjunct professor in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and the lead study author, noted in a statement that depression has been a public health crisis since before the COVID pandemic.

Another unsettling find of the study was that young adults, who are seeing higher rates of depression , are also unlikely to seek treatment. This may be due in part to access to affordable healthcare, as the most significant increase in depression rates was in people who came from low-income households. Rates were also higher among women and non-Hispanic white individuals.

What You Need To Know About Depression

Depression is not just a feeling of sadness or lack of enthusiasm. It is a real and serious medical condition that has an impact on both physical and mental health (via Healthline ). Depression affects how you feel, think, and behave, and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. You may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities, and depression may make you more susceptible to other medical conditions.

There are different types of depression, and it is important to seek professional help if you think you or someone you know might be suffering from this condition. Depression is treatable, and there are many options available to those who need help. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, it is important to remember that depression is a real medical condition, not a sign of weakness or a character flaw. It can cause physical as well as mental symptoms. There are many treatment options available, including therapy , medication, and lifestyle changes. If you think you or someone you know might be depressed, talk to a doctor or mental health professional. There is no shame in seeking help, and the sooner you get treatment, the better.

