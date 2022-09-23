ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

New Study Reveals Alarming News About U.S. Depression Rates

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aL9o_0i7hUcQM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjQit_0i7hUcQM00

Depression is a widespread issue in the United States and around the world. New research published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine has found even more cause for concern, discovering that almost 10 percent of Americans live with depression. Rates are even higher among teens and young adults, with about 17 percent of people ages 12 to 25 experiencing depression. This study confirmed that depression rates have been steadily increasing over the past five years (via Healthline ). Renee D. Goodwin, PhD, an adjunct professor in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and the lead study author, noted in a statement that depression has been a public health crisis since before the COVID pandemic.

Another unsettling find of the study was that young adults, who are seeing higher rates of depression , are also unlikely to seek treatment. This may be due in part to access to affordable healthcare, as the most significant increase in depression rates was in people who came from low-income households. Rates were also higher among women and non-Hispanic white individuals.

What You Need To Know About Depression

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCz1N_0i7hUcQM00

Depression is not just a feeling of sadness or lack of enthusiasm. It is a real and serious medical condition that has an impact on both physical and mental health (via Healthline ). Depression affects how you feel, think, and behave, and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. You may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities, and depression may make you more susceptible to other medical conditions.

There are different types of depression, and it is important to seek professional help if you think you or someone you know might be suffering from this condition. Depression is treatable, and there are many options available to those who need help. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, it is important to remember that depression is a real medical condition, not a sign of weakness or a character flaw. It can cause physical as well as mental symptoms. There are many treatment options available, including therapy , medication, and lifestyle changes. If you think you or someone you know might be depressed, talk to a doctor or mental health professional. There is no shame in seeking help, and the sooner you get treatment, the better.

Read this next: Myths You Should Stop Believing About Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Health Crisis#U S Depression#Americans#Non Hispanic
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
hcplive.com

Higher Risk of Suicide Observed in Adolescents Suffering from Nightmare Distress

Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide. Experiencing a nightmare is a common phenomenom, particularly among the general adolescent population. Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness

Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?
calmsage.com

All About Psychotic Break (Sign, Causes & Treatment)

We often talk about a mental breakdown but did you know about a psychotic break? A psychotic break can be best described as a ‘loss of touch with reality. A psychotic break is considered an indication of an underlying mental health condition or warning sign that your present mental illness is worsening.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
84K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy