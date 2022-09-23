Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
This is West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent poll has determined the most popular Halloween decoration in every state. According to a poll of more than 1,000 homeowners by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration is skeletons. Skeletons were also popular in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming, according to the poll.
WVNT-TV
59News Interview With Gov. Jim Justice | September 26, 2022
59News Interview With Gov. Jim Justice | September …. Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer Collab For Railday. Mercer County Animal Shelter looking for pet parents …
WVNT-TV
11 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Ian expected to become major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hurricane warning and storm surge warning was issued for Tampa Bay Monday afternoon as Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. The NHC said that Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane. At 11 p.m., it had maximum...
WVNT-TV
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
Comments / 0