WVNT-TV

This is West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent poll has determined the most popular Halloween decoration in every state. According to a poll of more than 1,000 homeowners by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration is skeletons. Skeletons were also popular in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming, according to the poll.
WVNT-TV

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
PIERRE, SD

