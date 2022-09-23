ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

WLWT 5

Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Kentucky bowling alley

You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and last week in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend

Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS 11

Hometown Proud in Hardin County!

Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: First full week of autumn in Louisville to be cool, dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall arrived at 9:04 p.m. last Thursday, and the cool air came along with it. Another shot of cool air is expected this week with some chilly overnight lows expected. A strong trough (large dip in the jet stream) will be the dominant factor this week, helping to keep temperatures below average. Our normal high and low temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and 58 degrees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Churchill Downs wraps up the September meet with Downs After Dark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The September meet wrapped up at Churchill Downs. Saturday thousands were there to celebrate 'Fiesta under the Spires.'. At 'Downs After Dark' there was a lot more than horse racing: a DJ energized the crowds with Salsa. There was even a Salsa band on hand. Throughout...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS elementary students' opinions featured in The New York Times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Jefferson County Public School students got a unique chance to speak their minds. Fourth grade students at Johnsontown Road Elementary worked with The New York Times on a writing project. The students learned the difference between reported and opinion writing. Then, with some help from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Why homeschooling has skyrocketed in Kentucky since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Student participation in homeschooling has more than doubled in Kentucky since 2018, according to a report from EdChoice Kentucky. A report from EdChoice Kentucky finds homeschooling participation doubled in Kentucky since 2018. It found that last school year, 39,535 students took part in homeschooling. Louisville mom,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Indiana is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence in the black community. Sunday the museum held the Promise Community Day. Guests were able to enjoy a resource fair, food trucks, music, yoga and panel discussions. The community day honors and celebrates the museum's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
LOUISVILLE, KY

