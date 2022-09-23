Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Kentucky bowling alley
You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and last week in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend
Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
WLKY.com
Louisville Book Festival to feature more that 100 authors as it returns to being in-person event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Book Festival is returning to being an in-person event for 2022 after two years of being a virtual event. It is happening at the Kentucky International Convention Center Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 authors and presenters...
wdrb.com
Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
WLKY.com
Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
WLKY.com
New Ford truck debuting in Louisville, and it's getting its own day and KFC bucket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Ford truck is debuting in Louisville and it's getting quite the celebration. The new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty will be unveiled Tuesday night at Churchill Downs. Gov. Andy Beshear is also proclaiming the day "KenTRUCKy Day" to "celebrate Ford’s 109-year history in the...
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud in Hardin County!
Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
WLKY.com
Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor, it's an experience he's had almost 4,000 times. So, what's 100 more?. The 59-year-old skydiving instructor at Skydive Kentucky decided...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: First full week of autumn in Louisville to be cool, dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall arrived at 9:04 p.m. last Thursday, and the cool air came along with it. Another shot of cool air is expected this week with some chilly overnight lows expected. A strong trough (large dip in the jet stream) will be the dominant factor this week, helping to keep temperatures below average. Our normal high and low temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and 58 degrees.
WLKY.com
Churchill Downs wraps up the September meet with Downs After Dark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The September meet wrapped up at Churchill Downs. Saturday thousands were there to celebrate 'Fiesta under the Spires.'. At 'Downs After Dark' there was a lot more than horse racing: a DJ energized the crowds with Salsa. There was even a Salsa band on hand. Throughout...
WLKY.com
JCPS elementary students' opinions featured in The New York Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Jefferson County Public School students got a unique chance to speak their minds. Fourth grade students at Johnsontown Road Elementary worked with The New York Times on a writing project. The students learned the difference between reported and opinion writing. Then, with some help from...
spectrumnews1.com
Why homeschooling has skyrocketed in Kentucky since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Student participation in homeschooling has more than doubled in Kentucky since 2018, according to a report from EdChoice Kentucky. A report from EdChoice Kentucky finds homeschooling participation doubled in Kentucky since 2018. It found that last school year, 39,535 students took part in homeschooling. Louisville mom,...
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Indiana is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
WLKY.com
Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence in the black community. Sunday the museum held the Promise Community Day. Guests were able to enjoy a resource fair, food trucks, music, yoga and panel discussions. The community day honors and celebrates the museum's...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
