Let’s Talk Knoxville: Trevor Castle
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Trevor Castle, Sales Manager at KNIA/KRLS as we talk about the KNIA/KRLS Home Shopping Extravaganza. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board Meets Tonight
The Knoxville School Board meets in regular session tonight at the District Office at 5:30 p.m. The board heard presentations for the Science Club Trip, as well as the IASB Convention in November. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction downtown. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
kniakrls.com
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
kniakrls.com
Pella Food Shelf Feeling Impacts of Several Clients in Need
The Pella Community Food Shelf has been dealing with an uptick in use for services for several months in the wake of increasing prices for food and the expiration of many pandemic-related benefits. Director Melissa Zula says they’ve also faced the higher price of purchasing while acquiring certain goods, and...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
kniakrls.com
Medicare Open Plan D Enrollment Starting Soon; Crossroads Offering Counseling
Seniors looking to save money on their Part D prescription plans can do so with assistance. Michael Fillipini is a Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselor with Crossroads of Pella, and says during the open enrollment period for Medicare that runs October 15th through December 7th, they will provide help to match prescription drugs with plans that would maximize savings.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Homecoming Parade Thursday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
kniakrls.com
Indianola School Board to Review Financial Report
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the 2021-22 financial report, the education supplement, the annual transportation report, and special education funding. The board will also receive an update regarding the Iowa Association of School Boards, and hear reports from the board policy and finance committee meetings. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday at 9 a.m. They will discuss a Class C Native Wine License including Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales – for Thunder Creek Winery. They will discuss a Class C Liquor License Renewal including Sunday Sales for VP Venue LLC dba The Gathering Grounds.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Ahead of Schedule for Winter Prep
Winter is just around the corner. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian has made some moves to be in front of the winter weather. Christian says, “We have taken delivery of all our winter rock salt. We actually did that at the end of last winter season. We were able to take 30 percent over our contracted amount and we did so in order to fill our sheds. Planning ahead we thought if we did that we wouldn’t incur some of the inflated transportation costs that we may see if we were to have that salt hauled during the summer or fall.”
kniakrls.com
Davadean Johnston
Services for Davadean Johnston, age 92, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be held following the service at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa.
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Annual Breakfast Coming Up
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday, October 8th from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck. Hear more about the annual Pella Fire Department breakfast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Hometown Pride Bike Ride Event Next Saturday
The Hometown Pride groups of Carlisle and Indianola are partnering for a bike ride event on Saturday on the Summerset Trail. Riders will begin in either Carlisle or Indianola, with a midway stop at Summerset Winery while also enjoying the food and drink at local establishments while exploring the towns. For event and registration information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Pella School Board to Review Previous Fiscal Year Budget
The Pella School Board will review the certified annual report at their meeting today. The report is filed annually with the Iowa Department of Education, and details assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenditures for all funds in the district from the previous fiscal year. The board will also consider the annual...
KCCI.com
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
kniakrls.com
Drought Persists, Some Localized Relief in Latest Report
A bit of drought relief came with severe thunderstorms that impacted the region this past weekend, according to the latest national report. The U.S. Drought Monitor still shows widespread severe drought continuing in most of Marion and Warren Counties — but areas that received more than two inches of rain — and in some cases, closer to 4-5”, were downgraded to moderate drought, including Pella and Lake Red Rock.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Historical Society Log Cabin Days Today
The Warren County Historical Society is hosting their annual Log Cabin Days celebration throughout the day today, celebrating Warren County history. The event starts with the parade around the downtown Indianola square at 10am, before going to the Warren County Historical Society which will feature the heritage village, a quilt display, a silent auction, and kids activities among others. For more information, click below.
