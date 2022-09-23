September 24, 2022 - Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904 has partnered with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the citizens of the county have a way to properly dispose of their United States Flags. If you have an unserviceable flag, please bring it to the Sheriff’s Office at 100 Hurst Street in Center and place it in the “Retirement Box” that is located straight ahead as you enter the door. VFW members will then pick up the flags on a weekly basis for burning.

