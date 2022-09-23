Read full article on original website
KLTV
Gregg County Jail taking corrective measures after being found out of state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An issue found at the Gregg County Jail has caused it to be listed as out of state compliance. An inspection was conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards from Aug. 29 to 31 and found one minimum standard was violated. “During the review of...
scttx.com
Voter Registration Deadline Approaching
September 26, 2022 - The last day to register to vote in the November 8th general election is October 11th. This deadline also applies to any changes that need to be made to your current registration. You can go to www.votetexas.gov to do this, or you can go to the...
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
scttx.com
U.S. Flag Retirement Box Now Available
September 24, 2022 - Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904 has partnered with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the citizens of the county have a way to properly dispose of their United States Flags. If you have an unserviceable flag, please bring it to the Sheriff’s Office at 100 Hurst Street in Center and place it in the “Retirement Box” that is located straight ahead as you enter the door. VFW members will then pick up the flags on a weekly basis for burning.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Center, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a busy week ahead of him. Since the Community Caravan will be rolling into Shelby County on Thursday, Sept. 29, he'll be showcasing what makes the area so great during the next few days. He's in Center for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
easttexasradio.com
Shooting In Marshall
The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
scttx.com
East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade
September 26, 2022 - Everyone loves a parade. The Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade will be held this week, Wednesday, September 28th at 5:00pm. The parade will circle the Historic Downtown Center Square, led by the Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration for this popular event is not required...
bizmagsb.com
YPI executive committee seeking applicants
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) is seeking applicants for its executive committee. YPI is a network of community leaders under the age of 40 who seek to enhance Northwest Louisiana for the attraction and retention of young professionals. YPI Executive Committee is the leadership...
scttx.com
Poultry Festival Only 10 Days Away
September 26, 2022 - Only 10 days left until the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, opens its gates to a weekend of Fun, Entertainment, Arts and Crafts and lots of Food!. The Cutting of Boa will be held on Thursday, October 6th at 10:00...
KSLA
Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Sept. 18-24
September 26, 2022 - Over the week of September 18th through 24th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to just 3 calls. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. The first call came in early on Wednesday morning in regards to smoke inside a home on County Road 3286. The JVFD responded to find the source before it could start a larger fire.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
KSLA
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish. The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population. ”The importance of the rabies, of course we live in northwest...
The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show. For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work. For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion. “I […]
scttx.com
Operation Enduring Freedom Marks 21 Years
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 26, 2022 - Twenty-one years ago, America launched its counterattack against terrorism in Afghanistan and ushered in Operation Enduring Freedom and The Global War on Terror. To remember the service and sacrifice of Afghanistan Veterans, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars...
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
