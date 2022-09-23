Read full article on original website
Related
In Massachusetts, It’s Illegal to Do This While Signing the National Anthem
If you're living in the great state of Massachusetts, and you're feeling patriotic, you might want to read this, before you bust out your rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. We have tons of crazy laws here in the Commonwealth, but the regulations surrounding how you can or cannot sing the...
Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping as national average continues to rise
BOSTON - Gas prices continue to fall in Massachusetts while the national average continues to rise.The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $3.58, AAA said Monday. The national average is 15 cents higher at $3.73.Prices have dropped ten cents in the last week in Massachusetts and a whopping $1.47 since hitting a record high back on June 12.The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again last week."Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm's track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."California has the highest average in the country at $5.80 a gallon.
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
foodmanufacturing.com
Massachusetts Company Recalls Candy Corn
WASHINGTON — Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Candy Corn was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers
I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country
USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts residents could soon receive rebate checks from state
This summer, House and Senate leaders in Massachusetts established a fund to provide rebates for certain residents. Lawmakers said the goal was to offset the skyrocketing prices that residents are experiencing at the grocery store and at the gas station. Only certain people will be receiving an inflation rebate from...
WGME
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Maine residents to receive $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in
Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a long time, but especially in the past three years, teachers have been stretched extremely thin. In 2019, when the world was completely shifting jobs,...
Ian is now a hurricane. Here's how the storm may impact Virginia.
Hurican Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday, according to forecasters.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
WATCH: Massachusetts Man Wins Pork Roll Eating Championship
Move over, Joey Chestnutt! You have some competition! This past weekend, Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship took place in Trenton, NJ. The winner is now ranked as the world's #2 competitive eater behind top-ranked Joey Chestnutt. The man who won the pork roll eating contest is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
NHPR
How a fired N.H. state trooper kept working in law enforcement
Last year, New Hampshire State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”. Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in...
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 4