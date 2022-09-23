The Knoxville Football Squad played with #10 Creston for a half only trailing 7-0, but the red and black Panthers stormed out of the halftime break outscoring the black and gold Panthers 32-0 in the final 24 minutes to win 39-0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Creston committed two turnovers in the 1st half, and Knoxville stopped Creston on 4th down twice, but could not take advantage but still played well defensively despite allowing Creston’s Brennen Hays to run wild for nearly 250 yards on the ground in the 1st half. Creston opened it up in the 2nd half by utilizing Hays on two touchdowns and when it was all over he had amassed 408 yards on 21 carries. Knoxville Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports his team was unable to stop Creston’s run game and that ultimately cost his team.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO