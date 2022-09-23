Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Trevor Castle
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Trevor Castle, Sales Manager at KNIA/KRLS as we talk about the KNIA/KRLS Home Shopping Extravaganza. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Public Safety Night
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown about the upcoming Public Safety Night. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
Knoxville Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction downtown. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
Gary Lloyd Shilling
Memorial services for Gary Lloyd Shilling age 83 will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Knoxville Armory at 11:00am. Military honors will be held following services with a luncheon will at the Armory. A private burial will be held at Gosport Cemetery. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Collins is Top Fundraiser for Cancer Event
Knoxville High School Junior Natalie Collins was the top individual fundraiser for the Knoxville Cancer Relay this year. She took the day off from school to raise funds and run. She ran 31 miles and raised a total of $2,300. Collins had a special reason for raising money, her mother...
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected Thursday, September 29th. Rhonda teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We will get ready for the announcement of the King and Queen at the Pep Rally which is at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium.”. The next day the Panthers...
Knoxville High School Dress Up Days
Knoxville enthusiasm is picking up for Homecoming 2022. The spirit will pick up with each passing day as the game against the Saydel Eagles gets closer. Knoxville Senior Olivia Ramaeker said, “The dress up days are Monday is Pajama Day. Tuesday is Rock N in the Suburbs, where you dress to impress in your best country club attire. Wednesday is Wrestle Mania and we try to get ready to rumble in our best pro wrestling attire. Thursday is Nursing Home or Day Care. Freshmen and Sophomores dress as toddlers and Juniors and Seniors as Senior Citizens. Friday is School Spirit Day to support our boys and winning the Homecoming Game.”
Davadean Johnston
Services for Davadean Johnston, age 92, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be held following the service at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa.
2nd Half Creston Surge Too Much For Knoxville To Overcome
The Knoxville Football Squad played with #10 Creston for a half only trailing 7-0, but the red and black Panthers stormed out of the halftime break outscoring the black and gold Panthers 32-0 in the final 24 minutes to win 39-0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Creston committed two turnovers in the 1st half, and Knoxville stopped Creston on 4th down twice, but could not take advantage but still played well defensively despite allowing Creston’s Brennen Hays to run wild for nearly 250 yards on the ground in the 1st half. Creston opened it up in the 2nd half by utilizing Hays on two touchdowns and when it was all over he had amassed 408 yards on 21 carries. Knoxville Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports his team was unable to stop Creston’s run game and that ultimately cost his team.
Marion County Ahead of Schedule for Winter Prep
Winter is just around the corner. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian has made some moves to be in front of the winter weather. Christian says, “We have taken delivery of all our winter rock salt. We actually did that at the end of last winter season. We were able to take 30 percent over our contracted amount and we did so in order to fill our sheds. Planning ahead we thought if we did that we wouldn’t incur some of the inflated transportation costs that we may see if we were to have that salt hauled during the summer or fall.”
Knoxville School Board to Meet Monday
The Knoxville School Board will meet in regular session Monday, September 26 at the District Office at 5:30 p.m. The board will hear presentations for the Science Club Trip, as well as the IASB Convention in November. They will also consider final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as...
Indianola Homecoming Parade Thursday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
Tena Frederick
Visitation for Tena Frederick will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Garden Chapel Funeral Home. — Mark Van Roekel. Garden Chapel Funeral Homes. 1301 Main St. Pella,...
Pella Fire Department Annual Breakfast Coming Up
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday, October 8th from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck. Hear more about the annual Pella Fire Department breakfast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
KHS King and Queen Candidates Announced
The 2022 Knoxville High School Homecoming candidates were announced at a pep rally Friday afternoon. The Queen candidates are Norah Pearson, Melanie Sullivan, Emma Dunkin, Kaliyah Wilder and Hanna Linsley. The King candidates this year are Mason Hatch, Kade Bellon, Luke Spaur, Ethan Morgan and Luka DeJong. The King and...
Indianola Public Library Holding Murder Mystery Event
The Indianola Public Library is holding a murder mystery event next week. The event will be Vampire themed, and attendees can play as a character or attend as a sleuth without a role. The event is for adults age 18 and over, and those over the age of 21 can bring beer and wine. Registration is required, for more information click below.
Pella Food Shelf Feeling Impacts of Several Clients in Need
The Pella Community Food Shelf has been dealing with an uptick in use for services for several months in the wake of increasing prices for food and the expiration of many pandemic-related benefits. Director Melissa Zula says they’ve also faced the higher price of purchasing while acquiring certain goods, and...
Indianola Homecoming Court Named
The 2022-23 Indianola Community School District Homecoming Court has been named. The ten students selected include:. Soren Christensen, Norah Leuwerke, Kirk Wood, Selena Cooper, Anna Brandt, Logan Piper, Jordyn Gripp, Max Flaherty, Ella Hildreth, Brady Blake, Ellie Paskorz, and Mikey Crabb. The students will participate in a host of activities...
