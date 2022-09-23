ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist Investor Calls on Kohl’s to Replace CEO and Chairman

By Glenn Taylor
 3 days ago
An activist investor is pushing Kohl’s to replace CEO Michelle Gass and chairman Peter Boneparth, for what it calls a failure to conduct a productive review of strategic alternatives and produce a viable turnaround plan.

Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, which has a 2.5 percent stake in the department store, specifically called for new appointees that “possess operating expertise and turnaround pedigree,” and urged the board to announce a “thoughtful succession plan and run a robust search process that accounts for interviewing a highly diverse group of qualified candidates.”

In a letter, the hedge fund called out the company’s board of directors for rejecting multiple potential suitors in the $64-$65 per share range at the start of the year, including Acacia Research and private equity firm Sycamore Partners. At the time, Kohl’s said it wanted $70 per share.

In the ensuing months Kohl’s rejected two deals from Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group , which came in at $60 per share at $7.4 billion and then later $53 per share at $6.84 billion. By July 1, Kohl’s had concluded its strategic review without a sale .

Kohl’s has remained defiant amid the activist criticisms, which were co-penned by Ancora chairman and CEO Frederick DiSanto, as well as James Chadwick, president of sister entity Ancora Alternatives LLC.

“The Kohl’s board unanimously supports Michelle Gass and her leadership team,” a company spokesperson told Sourcing Journal. “We remain committed to maximizing value and acting in the interests of all our shareholders by staying focused on running the business, and the board continues to actively engage with management to navigate the current retail environment.”

The company has been under the microscope by Ancora and other activist investors since early 2021, when the hedge fund and three other firms that collectively owned 9.5 percent of the retailer recommended it to implement a sale-leaseback program for its real estate and pivot away from its activewear push back further into women’s wear. The company settled the activist investor concerns by adding three new board members in April last year.

Engine Capital urged Kohl’s to separate its e-commerce and store operations into separate businesses in December 2021. The move came after Saks split off its business into two standalone companies, and shortly after Macy’s was recommended to do the same during its own activist battle. Macy’s never went through with a split, but it did hire AlixPartners —the same consulting firm that engineered the Saks spinoff—to examine the company’s overall business structure.

At the time the letter was sent on Thursday, Kohl’s stock had dropped 43.78 percent over the past year, Ancora pointed out. It argued that Kohl’s repeated takeover rejections destroyed “billions of dollars” in equity value, painting the company into a corner.

“With a failed review of alternatives and recent credit downgrade now casting shadows over what is a shrinking business, we estimate that Kohl’s has begun to trade at a steep discount to its liquidation value,” the letter said. “The onus is now on management to begin executing flawlessly against a backdrop that includes high inflation, intense competition and recessionary headwinds. Unfortunately, the facts indicate Kohl’s lacks the right leadership for the exceedingly challenging period ahead—one that will require the Company to reverse high-single-digit sales declines, contain capital expenditures and operating expenses, and immediately optimize fulfillment, marketing and merchandising.”

Ancora tied many of the company’s concerns to its stock price, which was $25.90 a share as of noon on Friday. On a three-year basis, Kohl’s stock has declined 39.61 percent, and dipped 22.81 percent from five years ago, Ancora pointed out. In its most recent quarter, Kohl’s saw net sales decline 9 percent to $3.86 billion, and revised its full-year guidance downward amid the poor quarter. And in the period prior, Kohl’s saw a 5.2 percent sales decline.

The wealth management firm aired three more grievances within its recommendation, first harping on the “unsettling” level of C-suite turnover in recent quarters as sales have declined. In particular, the departures indicated “suboptimal personnel selection” on Gass’ behalf, it argued. The firm also expressed disappointment that the board did not disclose the recent departures of certain senior executives , including its former chief merchandising officer Doug Howe, until after the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Ancora also said that Kohl’s’ most recent strategic plan received “a very poor reaction from the market,” with the activist investor suggesting that Gass “is not commanding the trust of the investment community.”

And finally, Ancora pointed to Kohl’s top competitors, namely Macy’s and Dillard’s, as examples of where the department store had fallen short. Macy’s, which unveiled second quarter earnings just one week after Kohl’s, reported a mere 1 percent sales dip to $5.6 billion. And Dillard’s saw sales tick up 1 percent to $1.6 billion. Both retailers’ results came amid a quarter where apparel retail in general got rocked, particularly by an overreliance on markdowns as merchants scrambled to sell off excess inventory.

“Similar to how it handled recent executive departures, the board did not disclose a material financial miss prior to a critical shareholder vote at this year’s annual meeting,” the letter said. “These disclosure decisions suggest to us—and presumably other shareholders—that the board has been focused on maintaining control above all else.”

Aside from its main grievances, Ancora disagreed with Gass’ sizable executive compensation, which totaled $60 million between fiscal 2017 and 2021. Her most recent fiscal year compensation was more than 1,000 times that of the median employee’s compensation, the letter stated.

The letter wasn’t all negative, with Ancora highlighting Boneparth’s willingness to listen to private feedback in recent months. The company also called Gass “a talented leader” who deserves credit for establishing Kohl’s store-in-store partnership with Sephora , steering the business through the Covid-19 pandemic and diversifying the executive ranks.

“We have been proud to invest in a business that maintains strong gender diversity in the C-suite, as it aligns with our recognized focus on installing female leaders in more corporate boardrooms,” the letter said.

Sourcing Journal

Why Belk Sued Former CEO and Supply Chain Chief

Belk is suing its former CEO and ex-supply chain chief, as well as their new employer, GameStop, over allegations that the video game retailer is poaching employees from the department store. Nir Patel served as Belk’s CEO until May 27, when he left the company and accepted a position as GameStop’s chief operating officer. Shortly thereafter, the lawsuit alleges that Patel initiated a campaign to solicit some of Belk’s most senior employees to resign from the department store chain and join him at GameStop. But according to Belk, Patel’s employment terms barred him from soliciting, recruiting, or hire the retailer’s employees for...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

PVH Corp. Joins Aii’s $250 Million Fashion Climate Fund

A $250 million war chest to identify, fund and scale verified solutions to decarbonize the fashion supply chain just got a new backer. PVH Corp. will join Lululemon, H&M Group, H&M Foundation and The Schmidt Family Foundation as a lead donor of the “catalytic” Fashion Climate Fund at the $10 million buy-in level, the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) revealed Thursday. “Our company purpose, to power brands that drive fashion forward for good, is at the core of our multiyear growth plan and has guided us for many years,” Stefan Larsson, CEO of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner, said in a...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
RETAIL
TheStreet

Macy's Has an Answer for Target, Kohl's Big Moves

Looming recession predictions may have retailers expanding their retail space to build up recession proof departments. Even in recession times, beauty products have always prevailed. The top line products may feel a sting, but an all over price point beauty department is sure to still turn products over in inventory.
RETAIL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO

At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
RETAIL
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

What Slowdown? Target Just Signaled This Holiday Season Will Be Huge

Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers this fall, the same number as last year. Its rivals are being much more conservative with hiring amid economic uncertainty. The big hiring push indicates management's confidence, but it's not without risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Host With the Most: Why Customers Are Shilling for D2C Startups

As the direct-to-consumer channel continues to grow in the home goods category, the traditional customer service model of in-person sales staff has been replaced by chat bots and other digital helpers. But the value of an actual human being assisting during the sales process still resonates with many shoppers. According to a state of global customer service report from Microsoft Dynamics, 95 percent of consumers say customer service is important for brand loyalty. And 60 percent of consumers report having dumped a brand and switched to another because of poor customer service. So direct-to-consumer companies such as Rove and Outer have taken...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Urban Outfitters Lawsuit Puts Retail Tech Platform in the Hot Seat

Urban Outfitters‘ markdown messages may be impacting more than the retailer’s profit margins. A class action lawsuit filed in Florida alleges that Urban Outfitters sends unsolicited promotional text messages to consumers without them having knowingly signed up for them. From June 19-June 30, the company sent plaintiff Martin Tooley at least five promotional text messages containing language such as “50% Off hundreds of styles ENDS TONIGHT” or “ALL DRESSES (seriously, all of them) are ON SALE.” The suit claims that Urban Outfitters sent the same text messages to other class members throughout Florida and the rest of the U.S. But the messages sent...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Bed Bath & Beyond Is a Dead Retailer Walking

Best Buy (BBY) has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Dick’s Ramps Up Resale with Buyback Expansion

Out&Back Outdoor, an e-commerce platform that sells new and used outdoor and adventure gear, is expanding its partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring the marketplace to more in-person locations throughout the western U.S. The two companies first partnered in April this year when Denver-based Out&Back Outdoor launched a pilot buyback program within two Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lakewood, Col. and one Public Lands location in Cranberry, Pa. Now, the resale program is coming to four more Dick’s Sporting Goods stores located in Torrance, Calif.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; and Midvale, Utah. Out&Back will accept trade-ins at each...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here

Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
ENVIRONMENT
