WBAY Green Bay
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
whby.com
Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
whby.com
Person of interest sought in connection with Appleton East High burglary
APPLETON, WI — Appleton Police are asking for your help in finding a person of interest in an investigation of a theft at Appleton East High School. Police are releasing few details about what types of items have been taken. However, they have issued a photo of the suspect. That photo can abe found on our website whby-dot.com.
seehafernews.com
Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital
A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
seehafernews.com
Three People Arrested When Found Driving a Stolen Car in Manitowoc
Three people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, an officer with the Manitowoc Police Department ran the plates of a vehicle driving past the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 8th Street just after midnight last Friday and learned the vehicle was stolen.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
seehafernews.com
Man Threatens to Kill Manitowoc McDonald’s Employees Because His Food Was Taking Too Long
A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill employees at the Manitowoc Mcdonald’s restaurant because his food was taking too long. Officers were called to the restaurant at 3512 Calumet Avenue just after 3:15 Sunday morning to investigate the situation. The suspect was not there when...
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Police looking for missing, endangered woman from Two Rivers
Police are looking for a missing and endangered woman from Two Rivers. Last seen on Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m.
Police: Oshkosh armed robbery suspect fled the scene in the victim's car
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened Thursday night around 10:30 pm along the 800 block of North Main Street, a news release said.
dailydodge.com
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business
(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
wrcitytimes.com
Adams Co. crash claims life
FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police breaking stigma surrounding suicide, mental illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is taking proactive steps to address mental health in the force with its new comprehensive wellness program, launched a few months back. “You meet people on, a lot of times, the worst days in their lives,” said Police Chief Chris...
UPMATTERS
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital
ALLENTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23. The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on...
Police waiting on DNA before releasing name in Portage County suspicious death
Portage County Sheriff’s officials say they believe they know the identity of the remains found this week in a corn field but will wait for DNA confirmation before any additional information is released. A farm worker called in the discovery at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converter theft, car break-ins becoming common in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts, as well as numerous car entry thefts in the county. These incidents are occurring all throughout the county and local law enforcement is reminding community members...
WBAY Green Bay
Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay. Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with stealing over $10k from person she was the guardian for
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after getting arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands from someone she was the guardian for. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tamara Sandoval is facing two charges related to stealing...
