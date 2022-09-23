ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
whby.com

Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
whby.com

Person of interest sought in connection with Appleton East High burglary

APPLETON, WI — Appleton Police are asking for your help in finding a person of interest in an investigation of a theft at Appleton East High School. Police are releasing few details about what types of items have been taken. However, they have issued a photo of the suspect. That photo can abe found on our website whby-dot.com.
seehafernews.com

Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital

A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
seehafernews.com

Three People Arrested When Found Driving a Stolen Car in Manitowoc

Three people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, an officer with the Manitowoc Police Department ran the plates of a vehicle driving past the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 8th Street just after midnight last Friday and learned the vehicle was stolen.
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
dailydodge.com

Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business

(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrcitytimes.com

Adams Co. crash claims life

FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police breaking stigma surrounding suicide, mental illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is taking proactive steps to address mental health in the force with its new comprehensive wellness program, launched a few months back. “You meet people on, a lot of times, the worst days in their lives,” said Police Chief Chris...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital

ALLENTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23. The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on...
WBAY Green Bay

Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay. Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of...
