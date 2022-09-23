Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Fort Wayne’s fiscal health is in a strong position." That’s the message Mayor Tom Henry sent at a press conference Monday morning, as he announced his 2023 proposed budget for the City of Fort Wayne. The proposal includes investments in public safety,...
WANE-TV
FW-based operator of Dairy Queen franchises hit with child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — H&H Coldwater LLC, a Fort Wayne-based operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan, violated child labor provisions by allowing minors to work prohibited hours of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). A recent...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
WANE-TV
FWCS budget sees no public opposition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday night, the Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board of trustees meeting opened their planned budget for 2023 to public comment. The budget included personnel decisions across the district and a bus replacement plan that has been in effect since 2021. However, no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?
LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
WANE-TV
Celebrate fall in East Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
963xke.com
Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools, Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon Community Schools are the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. “This year’s top three Teacher of...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
WANE-TV
Homestead, Bluffton teachers 2 of 3 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – High school teachers at Homestead and Bluffton are two of the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year, the Department of Education announced Monday. Jason Beer teaches English at Homestead High School and has had a career in education for 14 years. He’s been...
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
hometownnewsnow.com
Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident
(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
WANE-TV
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
WANE-TV
Registration still open for Fort4Fitness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is less than a week away. Registration remains open, but your time is running out to sign up. The annual festival offers 4 different types of races either in-person or virtual. The Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 1. The last day to register is Wednesday, September 28.
Comments / 2