In the central Michigan town of St. Louis is a bridge affectionately known as the Mini Mac Bridge. It is off M-46 at the Mini Mac Mini Storage facility. I have driven through St Louis many times and I never knew this little bridge was there. You can't see it from M-46 and I did not know about it until recently. It was built in 1992 by the storage facility's original owner. During the summer months it is open for people to walk across it. The replica bridge is amazing in its construction with grates in the center and lights on the towers. It is located between US-127 and St. Louis and a neat little bridge to see if you are in the area.

