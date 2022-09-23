Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Get your groove on at Grove Fest STL
ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun. It’s one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it’s happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you’ll see this weekend – a bubble bus.
Learn how to use a kettle bell from G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness is back with us Sunday morning. Shivers spoke about the benefits of working out with a kettle bell. He also shared what do we need to know, and explained how to use one. For more information on kettle bell exercises and...
FOX2now.com
Learn to be the best plant parent from Miss Folia Plant Co.
ST. LOUIS – Owner of the Miss Folia Plant Co., Sophie Bequette, rolled into our lot with all the plants. She’s added succulents, cacti, and more. Plus, she is adding four new services – one includes plant rehabilitation services, so everything lives, and you get to learn how to have a green thumb.
FOX2now.com
APA hosts Puptobefest at Tilles Park
Lots of Oktoberfest events took place over the weekend. But people and their pets were celebrating 'Puptoberfest' out at Tilles Park on Sunday (Sept. 26). The Canine Carnival benefits the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood.
What Are The Views Like In This St. Louis Penthouse Loft? [Photos]
We've looked at many swanky mansions around Missouri, but what about a place for the couple that wants to be in the middle of it all? City living, city views, a home for entertaining, rest, and relaxation above the hustle and bustle of St. Louis. If that's your thing you must check out this penthouse loft at Ventana Lofts in downtown St. Louis.
momcollective.com
St. Louis Mom’s Ultimate 2022 Fall Bucket List
It’s fall, y’all! We love this time of year in St. Louis as the cooler weather arrives and the light and leaves change. Not to mention, there is an abundance of family-friendly activities, events and locations to enjoy!
dogheirs.com
Stray Puppy Found Curled Up on Family’s Porch Wants to Be Everyone’s Friend
“The first day we ever saw Brady, hiding out on someone’s front porch.” That’s how rescuers with Stray Rescue of St. Louis came to meet Brady. The tiny Pit Bull puppy had wandered onto the porch of a family’s home and curled up to sleep. When the family of animal lovers spotted the 4-month-old pup they called the dog rescue for help.
The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups
Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas' group Date Ideas & Things to Do in STL has over 287,000 members
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
FOX2now.com
Pedal the Cause raises $36 million (and counting) for cancer research
Pedal the Cause returns for its 13th year with a weekend of fun at the Chesterfield Mall. The weekend offers amazing food, live entertainment, and more.
townandtourist.com
25 Best Brunches in St. Louis (More Than Just Eggs Benedict!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. St. Louis is a great city for brunch if you’re visiting or passing through. The city is home to some pretty unique establishments that serve up tasty brunch selections.
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
FOX2now.com
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire damages a well-known Waterloo, Illinois bakery overnight. Hurricane Ian’s preparations from Panama City to …. Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames. City leaders in St. Charles break ground on a new …. Another heartwarming van giveaway with Variety. Rethinking Retirement: Turning savings into...
lostinmichigan.net
The Mini Mac
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. In the central Michigan town of St. Louis is a bridge affectionately known as the Mini Mac Bridge. It is off M-46 at the Mini Mac Mini Storage facility. I have driven through St Louis many times and I never knew this little bridge was there. You can’t see it from M-46 and I did not know about it until recently. It was built in 1992 by the storage facility’s original owner. During the summer months it is open for people to walk across it. The replica bridge is amazing in its construction with grates in the center and lights on the towers. It is located between US-127 and St. Louis and a neat little bridge to see if you are in the area.
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
FOX2now.com
Together Credit Union has a new debit card – the St. Louis City SC
ST. LOUIS – Goal – that’s what you will be saying with Together Credit Union’s new debit card. They’ve teamed up with St. Louis City SC soccer, and you can get some great perks while cheering the team on to victory. Here’s something to cheer about as well. Those with the St. Louis City SC debit card can enjoy a 10% discount off food and beverage purchases, 10% off St. Louis City SC retail items inside the Team Pavilion or the stadium on match day, and express entry to all home matches in 2023.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
FOX2now.com
Tower Grove Pride Festival returns to St. Louis, now a two-day event
The annual Tower Grove Pride Festival returns this weekend at Tower Grove Park. People attending the event call it a welcoming, open, and safe place for the whole family.
KMOV
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
