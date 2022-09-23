Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Occupants of Abandoned Rolled Vehicle Near Sheldon Identified
Primghar, IA (KICD) — On Wednesday night O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone into a ditch near Sheldon, breaking through a barbed wire fence and entering a bean field where it rolled. Deputies discovered blood in and around the vehicle, but weren’t...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
nwestiowa.com
Rural Hospers teen charged for marijuana
GERMANTOWN—A 19-year-old from rural Hospers was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, near Germantown on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Lawson James Nemeth stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on the...
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
stormlakeradio.com
No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Everly
No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in Clay County this past weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened around 11:30 Saturday morning just south of Everly. 62-year-old Patricia Wright was driving westbound on county road B-24. The other vehicle driven by 56-year-old Lee Harmon of Austin, Texas was southbound on county road M-27. Harmon failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Wright's vehicle. The vehicle driven by Wright came to rest in the southwest ditch, and Harmon's vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Rock Valley Man
A Rock Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning in Sioux Center on an outstanding warrant. At 7:27 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Rigoberto Chilel-Ramirez of Rock Valley. The arrest happened after a deputy saw Chilel-Ramirez operating a motor vehicle on South Main Avenue in...
stormlakeradio.com
Excavator and Truck Damaged at Dickins Residence
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for those responsible for damaging vehicles at a rural residence in Dickins. The damage was reported by the owner of the property, David Dejong, this past Saturday. Windows were damaged to both an excavator and a truck. No items were stolen from the property at 3170 410th Street in Dickins. Damage is estimated at 850-dollars.
Teen hospitalized after stabbing; Sioux City PD looking for suspect
The Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a teen Saturday evening.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for meth and more
SHELDON—A 40-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman arrested for forgery
ROCK RAPIDS—A 59-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, on a charge of forgery. The arrest of Lisa Gay Vande Stouwe stemmed from her allegedly forged another woman’s name to a document on March 2 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Sioux City Man Charged on Three Counts for Attempted Robbery
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man, Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, has been charged on three counts following an attempted robbery on Sunday, Sept. 25. According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, it was approximately 2pm when officers responded to 7th and Court Street for a man bleeding. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a severe but non-life threatening laceration to his head.
stormlakeradio.com
Pierson Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy Around Cherokee County
A Pierson man was sentenced last week in Sioux City Federal Court to serve over 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Cherokee County area. 35-year-old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty in early April to the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent...
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
siouxcountyradio.com
Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
nwestiowa.com
George woman jailed for meth near George
GEORGE—A 46-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2011 Hyundai...
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
