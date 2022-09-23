Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
WANE-TV
Police: Man shot gun outside north side bar, had drugs in his car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of firing a gun outside a north side bar led Fort Wayne Police on a chase and had drugs in his vehicle, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 28-year-old Miguel E. Tellez on Saturday after they were...
95.3 MNC
Two women face felony neglect of a dependent after leaving children in car
Two women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving children in a car while they were at a downtown Fort Wayne bar. Charges were filed against the two 31-year-olds Melissa C. Bentley and Alicia Terry on Thursday by Allen County Prosecutors. They are accused of going to Henry’s at 536 W. Main St. this past Monday between 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. However, they left a 13-year-old, 10-year-old, 3-year-old, and a 4-week-old child in the vehicle outside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
b969fm.com
Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
WANE-TV
Funeral set for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
95.3 MNC
Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
WANE-TV
Courts: Juvenile charged in drive-by shooting that injured bystander
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy is accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a woman who was not the intended target suffering from gunshot wounds this past summer, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Grant County man gets 75 years for murder; tried to claim victim was intruder
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2020 and tried to claim the victim was an intruder. Matthew Whitt was found guilty in August. According to previous reports, Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he had shot […]
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
WOWO News
FWPD mourning loss of 17-year veteran of the department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The Fort Wayne Police Department family is grieving the loss of Detective Donald Kidd, a seventeen-year veteran of the force, who passed away unexpectedly over the late-night hours of September 22, 2022. It is with a very heavy heart that we report this...
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Comments / 9