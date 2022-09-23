ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Man shot gun outside north side bar, had drugs in his car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of firing a gun outside a north side bar led Fort Wayne Police on a chase and had drugs in his vehicle, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 28-year-old Miguel E. Tellez on Saturday after they were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Two women face felony neglect of a dependent after leaving children in car

Two women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving children in a car while they were at a downtown Fort Wayne bar. Charges were filed against the two 31-year-olds Melissa C. Bentley and Alicia Terry on Thursday by Allen County Prosecutors. They are accused of going to Henry’s at 536 W. Main St. this past Monday between 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. However, they left a 13-year-old, 10-year-old, 3-year-old, and a 4-week-old child in the vehicle outside.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
b969fm.com

Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Funeral set for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fwpd
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
BREMEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

FWPD mourning loss of 17-year veteran of the department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The Fort Wayne Police Department family is grieving the loss of Detective Donald Kidd, a seventeen-year veteran of the force, who passed away unexpectedly over the late-night hours of September 22, 2022. It is with a very heavy heart that we report this...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier

An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
OSCEOLA, IN
The Lima News

Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass

LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy