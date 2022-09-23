‘Wolf Pack’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares First-Look Photo Of Her Character; Teases Series Premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a first look at her Wolf Pack character Kristin Ramsey, a chief arson investigator who she describes as a “hard person to crack” with plenty of secrets of her own.

“Meet Kristin Ramsey…. coming January 2023,” she shared via Instagram on Friday.

Although it’s a silhouette, Kristin is shown in her work jacket in the middle of the woods with a bright light illuminating her from the front.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

The Paramount+ series Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom and developed by Teen Wolf ‘s Jeff Davis. It follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Geller teased during the show’s TCA presentation earlier this week that Kristin “is looking for her pack and the place where she belongs where she will feel seen, heard, and can be herself,” similarly to all the characters in the series portrayed by Jackson, Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Rodrigo Santoro.

“I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack] ,” Gellar shared on her return to the horror TV genre. “When I read the script, it was the first time where my interest was so piqued. One of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it. These real monsters were the metaphors for the horror of high school and to me, that’s what made the show so important and why it stands the test of time. So when I read the script [for Wolf Pack ], and I spoke to Jeff, we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity. It’s something that I think about all the time, and it’s so prominent.”