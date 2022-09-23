ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Inside the Insane 948-Foot ‘Njord,’ the World’s First Private Residential Superyacht

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
David Linley

Your own private yachting experience without the ownership headaches? That’s what residential superyacht Njord promises. It’s the world’s first-ever superyacht powered exclusively by carbon-neutral fuel and will be fitted with 117 stunning private residences.

Njord’s creation is no small feat. The massive 948-foot vessel is being developed by Ocean Residences Development and will be built by renowned German shipbuilder Meyer Werft. Though it’s slated for a 2026 delivery, Ocean Residences Development released a sneak peek at the first collection of ten residences—and they’re even more spectacular than we imagined.

An entrance to a residence, designed by Linley. David Linley

Represented by global real estate brokerage The Agency, the residences are priced from $8.5 to $70 million and range from 1,500 square feet to 9,000 square feet with two to six bedrooms. There are 16 duplexes and triplexes that also come with their own private elevator. Celebrated interior designers David Linley and Kelly Hoppen are responsible for the design of the first ten residences and have designed lovely homes on the sea with varying color palettes, materials and styles.

Linley opted for a fresh, contemporary style with hues borrowed from the sea and plenty of mirrors and glass that reflect the natural light. The spaces he created are jewel-box like homes that prioritize views, ease and glamor. Hoppen’s style for the residences is decidedly cosmopolitan with a pared-back, neutral color palette that lets the views take center stage.

A chic bedroom designed by Kelly Hoppen. Kelly Hoppen

Other confirmed designers and architects include world-renowned Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston; Francesca Muzio, of FM Architettura; Taylor Howes; Sabrina Monteleone of Sabrina Monte-Carlo; 1508 London; and many more. This is to ensure that the residences and communal spaces don’t look the same, but are instead designed like a private home.

A bedroom design from Linley. David Linley

There are 15 custom-designed floor plans that emulate a land-based residence more than your typical superyacht rooms. While each will be different in style and layout, each has floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, Studio Becker-designed custom cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, smart-home technology, walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. There is also personalized housekeeping services, laundry, a florist and a tailor.

Njord presents the unique opportunity to have the ocean as your address, with boundless amenities in a vessel unlike anything we’ve seen before,” says Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency.

Amenities on-board include a travel and excursion concierge, a Eurocopter 160 with an on-board hangar; four superyacht limo tenders; two dive and fishing boats; a yacht and sail club; and a dive center. There will also be six world-class restaurants and bars; The Chenot Spa and Wellness Center; Chenot gym and fitness center; concierge hospital; observatory; golf simulator; kids’ club; a gourmet market; shops; and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar. There are also many terraces, a main pool, two outdoor pools, a night club and jazz lounge, and many nooks to enjoy.

This kitchen and dining room, designed by Hoppen, wouldn’t look out of place in a land-based residence. Kelly Hoppen

Njord is named after the Norse god of the sea and will circumnavigate the globe with journeys to Antarctica, the Mediterranean, and beyond—and residents can do every trip they wish from the comfort of their home. The cost of ownership maintenance will be five percent of the purchase price.

Njord isn’t just for indulgence, though there’s plenty of that; the vessel is equipped to undertake scientific and oceanographic research everywhere she travels with the world’s most highly developed technology and vessels for research. There are many charities, missions and causes that the developers, founders, designers, engineers and everyone else involved is committed to supporting. Not only is it the first-ever superyacht powered by carbon-neutral fuel, but it will be built with strict environmental regulations and advanced power management systems to ensure its carbon footprint remains small.

Linley’s color palette was inspired by the sea. David Linley

Njord is a magnificent opportunity for buyers with the desire to be citizens of the world aboard one of the most amenity-rich superyachts available today,” says Santiago Arana, principal of The Agency. “This category of residential product is groundbreaking for the current market as the ultra-wealthy continue to seek new ways to elevate their living experience.”

Check out more photos of Njord’s stunning residences below:

A rendering of ‘Njord.’ Ocean Residences

Comments / 18

Timothy Brewer
3d ago

people are surfing from hunger and just a place to stay and you want us to look at something we can't understand why would we care if all rich people could just help us more this could be a better world to live in but there's to much hate and greed in this world and that's going to kill us all

