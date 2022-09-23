1 hurt in Volinia Township rollover crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after an early Friday morning rollover crash in Volinia Township.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Decatur Road north of Dutch Settlement Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Dowagiac woman, was heading southbound and went off the road and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest in a ditch.

The driver was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

It’s unclear if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.