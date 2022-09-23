ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run near Santee

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 27-year-old woman was arrested early Friday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Santee, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Around 12:25 a.m., a CHP sergeant pulled over a blue Nissan Altima with recent front-end crash damage on Interstate 8 near Interstate 5, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said. Information gathered during the stop led officers to state Route 67, where they found a seriously injured man near Woodside Avenue.

"The male had sustained major injuries consistent of being stuck by a vehicle," Garrow said in a statement.

Emergency crews assisted the man, but he died of his injuries. His name was not released.

The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested later on suspicion of hitting the man with her car and then fleeing, officials said. She was booked into custody at Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility in Santee.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the CHP's El Cajon-area office at (619) 401-2000.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

