NFL

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for September 23

By Sportico Staff
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jc8n_0i7hSApi00

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry

Personnel

ESPN Names VP for Women’s Vertical

ESPN has hired Susie Piotrkowski as vice president, espnW. In her new role, she will help drive the vision for the espnW portfolio, including the new W. Studios group, and lead the further development, creation and execution of espnW content. She joins ESPN from Octagon, where she was head of Women’s Team Sports. In her role, she was charged with leading athlete, league and brand clients on identifying, securing and amplifying growth opportunities across the women’s sports and entertainment landscapes. Prior to joining Octagon, Piotrkowski served as vice president of Sponsorship Sales for the National Women’s Soccer League.

New Haven Tabs New Director for M.S. Esports Program

The University of New Haven has named Jonathan Stringfield , Ph.D., director of its masters in esports business program, the first and only such online program in the field. Stringfield is the vice president for global business research and marketing at Activision Blizzard and previously held leadership positions at Twitter, Facebook and Nielsen. He has taught at the university for the last year, during which he developed a class curriculum that combines classical marketing, marketing science, and sports marketing. Stringfield has spent nearly 20 years as a research and marketing executive specializing in technology, and he recently wrote Get in the Game: How to Level Up Your Business with Gaming, Esports, and Emerging Technologies.

Partnerships

Sorare becomes exclusive global partner to Liverpool FC

Sorare has expanded its partnership with Liverpool FC, becoming a global, exclusive partner of the club. As part of the multi-year deal, the pair will collaborate on multimedia fan content and unique experiences for Liverpool fans and Sorare’s managers. Sorare first joined with Liverpool in 2021 to launch digital cards of its players on the Sorare platform. The renewed deal will provide enhanced opportunities for Liverpool to engage new fans across the globe through Sorare, which has users in 185 countries, and benefit from novel revenue streams granted through new licensing categories. Sorare combines a free-to-play fantasy game with digital collectibles—underpinned by non-fungible technology to create digital scarcity for each card—to bring fans closer to the game.

Calgary Flames, Official League Hook Up for Sports Merch

Official League has partnered with the NHL’s Calgary Flames for limited-edition hat and apparel designs throughout the 2022-23 Season. The first design will be a hat collection, handmade and hand-numbered 1-100. Since launching in February 2022, Official League has collaborated with both major and minor league sports teams on fashion-forward products. Official League’s partners have included the NBA, Bundesliga, USL, Major League Rugby and more.

FanDuel Renews Partnership with The GIST

In an active week for FanDuel, it also renewed a collaboration with The GIST that makes it an Official Sportsbook Partner of The GIST’s global sports reports. FanDuel and The GIST will work together to make sports betting more accessible, inclusive and fun for underserved sports fans. FanDuel Sportsbook odds will appear in The GIST’s 4x-weekly sports newsletters, including an NFL ‘Game of the Week’ and marquee game previews for the NBA and FIFA Women’s World Cup. Specifically for the NFL, FanDuel will have a significant newsletter presence throughout the regular season and playoffs including weekly presenting partner sponsorship and weekly NFL editorial section sponsorship. The GIST’s mission is to make sports more engaging and inclusive for women.

Products

NBA Launches App for DTC Streaming

The NBA launched a reimagined version of its global NBA App, which will serve as an all-in-one destination for content from every NBA game and feature social-style vertical video, behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, and new and existing shows and series. A product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, the app includes a new design and a first-of-its-kind “For You” experience, with content recommendations based on fan preferences and personalization. It will also feature live games from leagues around the world as well as NBA partner and influencer-created content. The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offerings—NBA League Pass and NBA TV—will be integrated into the App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place. The streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience for consuming live NBA content.

Card Shop Live Secures $1.5M Seed Round , Launches Interactive Shopping

The recently launched Card Shop Live—a mobile and web marketplace for buying, trading and selling sports cards, memorabilia and collectibles—completed a funding round led by SGC that secured $1.5 million. The financing will further enable the company to refine its technology, grow its partnerships and create new tools. The platform brings enthusiasts together to discover, chat and purchase items, and users have access to live streaming shopping, live breaks, interviews, exclusive events and auctions, giving people another way to browse, sell and buy in an environment that is often found offline. The platform was founded by Mike Gioseffi, co-host of the podcast Sports Cards Nonsense on The Ringer , and five other sports and culture enthusiasts. The app includes features such as chat, direct messaging, and user forums. Additionally, there is a a curated selection of vetted sellers and exclusive events for trading cards and comics.

Sportico

Genius Sports Inks Amazon Football Broadcast Deal

Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum has signed a deal with Amazon.com to provide augmented video technology and data-related services in connection with an alternate feed of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football NFL broadcast in the U.S., according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission Friday morning. The 6-K regulatory filing provided little detail beyond that, other than the fact the agreement was signed on Sept. 15. A spokesperson for Genius Sports declined to comment, citing confidentiality restrictions. Amazon didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Second Spectrum is a video analytics platform that Genius acquired last year for about $200 million. The...
NFL
Sportico

NBA Mulls Executive Pay Pool as Tech Raids Sports

NBA owners are exploring options for how the league can better recruit and retain top executives at its central office, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. Among the possibilities under consideration is a pool of money to help boost compensation packages at the C-suite and VP levels, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the talks are private. Retention is a growing concern at leagues like the NBA and NFL, which don’t have the equity structure of other private companies, nor the ability to consistently offer limited travel or remote-work options that became more important in the post-COVID...
NBA
Sportico

NBA, NBPA Partner With Sorare to Launch NFT-Based Fantasy Game

After introducing millions of fans to the blockchain through NBA Top Shot, the league and the NBPA will take their next leap into NFTs this season.  On Wednesday, Sorare announced it will release a collectible NFT fantasy basketball game ahead of the 2022-23 season as part of a multi-year agreement with the NBA and NBPA. Users will be able to buy NFT cards of NBA stars and put together lineups for public competitions, similar to Sorare’s existing soccer and baseball offerings.  Founded in France in 2018, Sorare expanded to the U.S. in 2021 and has had its sights set on landing the...
NBA
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

FanDuel Nets Rights to WNBA Highlights With Partnership Extension

FanDuel is doubling down on its relationship with the WNBA with a multiyear partnership extension; the gaming operator will be one of the league’s official sportsbook partners as well as its official daily fantasy partner. The renewal, happening five years after FanDuel first partnered with the WNBA, comes as the sportsbook prepares for the launch of its sports betting-focused cable television network and its OTT counterpart FanDuel+. As part of the deal, FanDuel will gain rights to air WNBA highlights within its sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms starting with the 2023 season. The sportsbook will also have access to footage rights...
NFL
Sportico

Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportico

MLB Has Awarded Teams International Marketing Rights, Similar to NFL

Major League Baseball is dividing up international markets among its franchises, giving teams new commercial rights in specific areas around the globe, according to multiple people familiar with the plan. In a process similar to one undertaken last year by the NFL, each MLB team was invited to submit proposals for up to three international markets where they’d like to be able to ink sponsorship deals or host fan events, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. The league collected those proposals in January and approved them shortly afterward. The plan is designed to help MLB capitalize...
NFL
Sportico

Stadium Live Closes on $10M for Sports-Focused Virtual Playground

Stadium Live Studios, a startup building a digital playground for Gen-Z sports fans, recently closed on a $10 million Series A raise. KB Partners and Union Square Ventures co-led the funding round; Dapper Labs, Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures and Blaise Matuidi’s Origin Fund also participated. A pre-revenue business constructing a sports-centric virtual world may sound like a particularly risky investment. But early-stage investing is inherently risky, says Lance Dietz (partner, KB Partners). “For us, it is a matter of getting conviction around the risk-reward tradeoff of a particular investment, the potential upside compared to the valuation you’re investing at,” Dietz said. According...
MLB
Sportico

Harris Blitzer Vet Abrams, Sportradar’s Rees Launch Sports Fund

David Abrams and Arne Rees have launched Velocity Capital Management, an investment fund focusing on the intersection of sports, media and entertainment. The fund aims to buy into growth-stage companies with strong business fundamentals and enterprise values up to $2 billion. Abrams was most recently the chief investment officer of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, among other sports properties. Rees has been North America CEO of Sportradar, but is stepping down from the role with today’s announcement and moves to the advisory board of the Swiss sports data and analytics company. “We believe we...
UEFA
Sportico

NFL Player Stock Market Launches in New Jersey

Mixing sports gambling, fantasy competition and stock market mechanics, Mojo launches in New Jersey Monday with $100 million raised to date. In the app, NFL players—from Tom Brady to Jets rookie Jeremy Ruckert—each have a share price that represents the stat totals they’re expected to accrue over their career. Users can buy, sell or short players at those prices. Mojo’s founders include entrepreneur and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore, as well as fellow T-wolves owner Alex Rodriguez. They’re joined by tech execs Bart Stein and Vinit Bharara. As Bharara explained in an interview, Mojo is decades in the making. In the late...
NFL
Sportico

Aces Championship Keeps WNBA Ratings Afloat Amid Scheduling Competition

WNBA ratings were soaring heading into the Finals, a showdown between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, but the best-of-five series ran up against scheduling challenges—which has become the norm for the league. The Finals face competition from the opening weeks of the NFL season, a problem without an obvious solution since the WNBA’s early season schedule conflicts with the international basketball calendar, a pay-driven challenge unique to the W. The 2022 regular season was the league’s most watched since 2008. Regular season numbers for the W have long remained relatively stagnant, but the 25 games that aired on Disney’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Luke Kuechly, Other Athletes Join $6.5M Series A Round for Momentous

Backed by a roster of athlete-investors, performance supplement company Momentous recently raised $6.5 million in Series A funding as it looks to expand its customer base to mainstream consumers. DSM Venturing led the round, which followed Momentous’ 2021 merger with Amp Human. Co-founded by former USC and NFL center Jeff Byers, Amp Human’s main offering was a lotion, built around sodium bicarbonate, aimed at boosting elite athletes’ performance and recovery. Momentous, meanwhile, had a fuller product array including whey protein and Omega-3. The combined company, which Byers runs as CEO, boasts 150 team clients across college and pro sports.  The company’s investors...
NFL
Sportico

The Case for Season Tickets: How to Revive a Pro Sports Mainstay

Today’s guest columnist is Chris Babu, founder and CEO of TiqAssist. Season tickets are a time-honored tradition, dating back to the 1870s. The first reference appeared in the Morning Herald of Titusville, Pa., which reported that the Chicago White Stockings, now the Chicago Cubs, had 150 honorary members for the 1870 season, each of whom paid $10 for the year and received a season ticket. These days, there are many reasons why people become season-ticket holders—from families passing down legacy tickets, to businesses sharing experiences with clients or employees, to die-hards whose purchase is a testament to their fandom. Emotional aspects aside,...
MLB
Sportico

Barstool Joins NIL Marketplace Race With Massive Athlete Network

Barstool Sports is launching an endorsement deals marketplace, called TwoYay, for college athletes. The name, image and likeness-focused platform will connect athletes directly with interested brands, advertisers and agencies for potential partnerships or sponsor deals. TwoYay will go live immediately, as announced at the company’s 2023 upfront Wednesday in New York. With TwoYay, the digital media giant is jumping into competition with a plethora of NIL marketplaces that have spent the last 15 months fighting for a share of the highly fragmented market. Competing for traction in a crowded NIL landscape, Barstool’s scale may be its biggest differentiator. The digital media company will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Sportsbooks Pivot to Content-Based Approach for ’22 NFL Season

Football season drives the sports betting business, so it’s notable that as the 2022 NFL slate gets ready to kick off, operators are dialing back on the four-figure bonuses and celebrity-focused marketing campaigns prominently featured over the last two seasons. “[The industry is] definitely seeing an expenditure reallocation away from outsized promos and celebrity spokespeople and towards performance marketing and content-based approaches,” Lloyd Danzig (managing partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors) said. Within the last month, FanDuel announced plans to become the first sports betting operator with its own linear television network and OTT streaming service, and Penn National Gaming announced it would exercise an...
NFL
Sportico

Sinclair RSN Sale Talk May Be Warning Shot to Leagues and Teams

Diamond Sports Group—the Sinclair-owned subsidiary that controls the 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks—was reported to have hired an investment bank (LionTree) and a financial advisory firm with an expertise in corporate restructurings (Moelis). Some industry insiders believe the moves suggest the company is preparing to unload the cable assets—and presumably much of the $8 billion in debt owed on them. When asked about the hires by JWS, Sinclair said in a statement: “Diamond has been engaged with Moelis & Co and LionTree for the last two years in pursuit of two objectives: strengthening the balance sheet and bringing...
MLB
Sportico

Erika Nardini Resigns From WWE Board Citing Barstool Acquisition

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini has resigned from the board of directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, according to a regulatory filing late Friday afternoon. The filing stated Nardini didn’t have any conflicts or disputes with the company in deciding to depart the WWE board. Nardini said the August decision by Penn National Gaming to acquire all of Barstool led to her decision. “Penn acquisition is now official and need to focus on building out the next phase of the combined businesses,” Nardini said, in a text. Nardini was elected to WWE’s board of directors in October 2020 and served on its compensation committee....
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Early Overreactions, One of LA’s Richest Men Eyes Angels

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the NFL regular season. As in years past, the NFL’s first set of games has spawned a handful of overreactions, including some that give the hosts déjà vu—Tom Brady is ageless! The Cowboys are done! Should Packers fans be worried about Aaron Rodgers? The hosts also talk about a new potential bidder for the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, one of the richest men in the country, is mulling a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Boehly Eyes Smaller Clubs in Europe to Expand Chelsea’s Footprint

The ink on the purchase contract has barely dried, but Todd Boehly, the co-owner of Chelsea F.C., says he is ready to add to his soccer holdings, and is looking to buy smaller but competitive soccer clubs in Europe to secure player development and the success of his flagship English Premier League club.  “I think we’re going to be continuously adding resources,” Boehly said during a fireside chat at SALT NY, a biannual asset management conference. “I think we’ve been talked about having a multi-club model; I would love to continue to build out the footprint. And to me, the way...
SOCCER
Sportico

Sportico

