Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
Living
VALDOSTA - The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. Release: At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the…. LivingSeptember 26, 2022. VALDOSTA - VSU hosts Latin Grammy Award-Winning jazz flutist for a live...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Middle School band teacher receives $1000 grant
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School band teacher receives a $1000 grant from the VMX band program to help offset costs. VMS band teacher Curtis Kimbrough received the $1000 grant to help offset costs for his students to participate in the VMS band program. The money will be used to purchase equipment and uniform shirts for community performances. Congratulations Wildcats!
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
valdostatoday.com
Carroll Scott Register
Carroll Scott Register, 61, of Hahira, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence September 18, 2022. Scott grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Lowndes High School. He was a proud Viking and supporter of the Valwood Valiant’s. He loved all sports, but especially loved following the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also a devoted youth baseball coach for many years here in Lowndes County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum
(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
valdostatoday.com
VSU welcomes legendary jazz flutist
VALDOSTA – VSU hosts Latin Grammy Award-Winning jazz flutist for a live discussion and performance free of charge to the public. Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtxl.com
Valdosta State football team rallies to beat Shorter in GSC opener
ROME, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 34-30 Saturday inside Barron Stadium. The No. 13 ranked Blazers in NCAA Division II football, overcame a 17-0 deficit in the Gulf South Conference game against the Hawks. Shorter (2-2, 0-1 GSC) led 17-3 at halftime. From...
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
thecentersquare.com
Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WCTV
Leon Co. updates on Hurricane Ian
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
WALB 10
Valdosta suicide prevention 5k run spreads awareness
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The statistics have gotten grimmer when it comes to families being impacted by suicide. Saturday United 2 prevent, a Valdosta organization, hosted its first suicide prevention 5K run to help spread awareness and raise money for suicide prevention resources. “This is a pain that no one...
WCTV
Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
WCTV
Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
Police: 2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – Police are investigating after two students were wounded in attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city. A 17-year-old boy was shot and a 12-year-old boy got stabbed in a fight Monday morning in Valdosta as they were waiting for school buses at two different stops. Valdosta Police Chief […]
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
WALB 10
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under investigation. The first was a 12-year-old who was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m.,...
Sandbag locations across the Big Bend
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
Comments / 0