ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valdostatoday.com

Living

VALDOSTA - The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. Release: At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the…. LivingSeptember 26, 2022. VALDOSTA - VSU hosts Latin Grammy Award-Winning jazz flutist for a live...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Middle School band teacher receives $1000 grant

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School band teacher receives a $1000 grant from the VMX band program to help offset costs. VMS band teacher Curtis Kimbrough received the $1000 grant to help offset costs for his students to participate in the VMS band program. The money will be used to purchase equipment and uniform shirts for community performances. Congratulations Wildcats!
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Carroll Scott Register

Carroll Scott Register, 61, of Hahira, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence September 18, 2022. Scott grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Lowndes High School. He was a proud Viking and supporter of the Valwood Valiant’s. He loved all sports, but especially loved following the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also a devoted youth baseball coach for many years here in Lowndes County.
HAHIRA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Valdosta, GA
Government Technology

Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum

(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

VSU welcomes legendary jazz flutist

VALDOSTA – VSU hosts Latin Grammy Award-Winning jazz flutist for a live discussion and performance free of charge to the public. Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valdosta State University#Research University#Georgia State University#Linus College#Gsu#Gpa
wtxl.com

Valdosta State football team rallies to beat Shorter in GSC opener

ROME, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 34-30 Saturday inside Barron Stadium. The No. 13 ranked Blazers in NCAA Division II football, overcame a 17-0 deficit in the Gulf South Conference game against the Hawks. Shorter (2-2, 0-1 GSC) led 17-3 at halftime. From...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
thecentersquare.com

Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta suicide prevention 5k run spreads awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The statistics have gotten grimmer when it comes to families being impacted by suicide. Saturday United 2 prevent, a Valdosta organization, hosted its first suicide prevention 5K run to help spread awareness and raise money for suicide prevention resources. “This is a pain that no one...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – Police are investigating after two students were wounded in attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city. A 17-year-old boy was shot and a 12-year-old boy got stabbed in a fight Monday morning in Valdosta as they were waiting for school buses at two different stops. Valdosta Police Chief […]
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under investigation. The first was a 12-year-old who was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m.,...
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy