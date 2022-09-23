Read full article on original website
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
The Top 50 Hardest Colleges To Get Into Are Not In Michigan
My boss came across some valuable information and passed it along to me and it just so happened to stop me in my tracks. This wasn't anything that was terrifying or anything life-threatening, instead was something that blew my mind and made all the hairs on my body stand up and the goosebumps appear. The pride our state takes in education is fantastic and will undoubtedly take a hit after looking at this list. The information my boss passed along was directly tied to college education here in America, so surely Michigan will be involved right?
