ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession

ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Officers investigating shots fired in Sylvester

Sylvester police are investigating after shots were fired Friday evening. Officers responded to scene in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson around 7:45 p.m. The area was reopened before 10 p.m. Friday. Police thank the community for avoiding the area so that they could investigate.
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after Sonic employee shot at in armed robbery

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sonic located in the 1500 block of Highway 19 South, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LCSO, a man with a gun came in and demanded money. An employee was shot at...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Alleged gas station assault leads to drug bust in Albany

Multiple people have been arrested following a call to police about an alleged assault. Albany police responded to the Woodall's located in the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a domestic situation regarding a couple. The victim told police that her boyfriend assaulted and pointed...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wdhn.com

Blakely man wanted for Saturday shooting, BPD

BLAKELY, Ga (WDHN)—Blakely Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely. On September 24, BPD officers responded to reports of gunfire and a gunshot victim at Cedar Hill Homes in Blakely. According to BPD, once officers arrived on the scene they learned a 33-year-old...
BLAKELY, GA
southgatv.com

Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock

OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
OCILLA, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Irwin County

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Irwin...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Autos
wfxl.com

No injuries in Albany armed robbery

Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home

Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALB 10

Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
OMEGA, GA
wfxl.com

4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County

Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Memorial to be held Monday following the death of an ASU student

Albany State University is mourning the loss of a student. School officials say that 21-year-old Yasmine Durham was found dead in her dorm room over the weekend. Durham's death is still under investigation and an autopsy will be performed. The university is holding a memorial service on Monday, September 26...
ALBANY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County

Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting

A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Missing Cairo teen found deceased

CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
CAIRO, GA
southgatv.com

Cairo meth dealer off to prison

ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
CAIRO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy