Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
wfxl.com
Officers investigating shots fired in Sylvester
Sylvester police are investigating after shots were fired Friday evening. Officers responded to scene in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson around 7:45 p.m. The area was reopened before 10 p.m. Friday. Police thank the community for avoiding the area so that they could investigate.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after Sonic employee shot at in armed robbery
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sonic located in the 1500 block of Highway 19 South, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LCSO, a man with a gun came in and demanded money. An employee was shot at...
wfxl.com
Alleged gas station assault leads to drug bust in Albany
Multiple people have been arrested following a call to police about an alleged assault. Albany police responded to the Woodall's located in the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a domestic situation regarding a couple. The victim told police that her boyfriend assaulted and pointed...
wdhn.com
Blakely man wanted for Saturday shooting, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga (WDHN)—Blakely Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely. On September 24, BPD officers responded to reports of gunfire and a gunshot victim at Cedar Hill Homes in Blakely. According to BPD, once officers arrived on the scene they learned a 33-year-old...
southgatv.com
Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock
OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
wfxl.com
GBI: Man killed in officer involved shooting after high-speed chase in Irwin County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, at 2:25 p.m., after a man was shot and killed following a high-speed chase. Preliminary information indicates that South...
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Irwin County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Irwin...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
wfxl.com
No injuries in Albany armed robbery
Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
wfxl.com
Colquitt County deputies need help from community to find missing man
The Colquitt County Sheriff Office is seeking community help to find a missing man. CCSO says that 24-year-old Tyler Aubrey Wood has been missing since September 16. He was seen near Old Doerun Rd, in Moultrie. Tyler stands at 5’08’ and weighs 130 pounds. The sheriff’s office says that he...
WALB 10
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
wfxl.com
Decatur deputies seek help to identify two wanted for Attapulgus incident
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public to identify two people. Deputies say that the two are wanted after an incident at the Dollar General in Attapulgus. According to law enforcement, the female in the photos may be a missing juvenile from Decatur County. Anyone with information...
wfxl.com
4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
wfxl.com
Memorial to be held Monday following the death of an ASU student
Albany State University is mourning the loss of a student. School officials say that 21-year-old Yasmine Durham was found dead in her dorm room over the weekend. Durham's death is still under investigation and an autopsy will be performed. The university is holding a memorial service on Monday, September 26...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
wfxl.com
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
