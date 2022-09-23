ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police release photos of suspects in attack of store clerk

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpvMo_0i7hQNEj00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after two people allegedly attacked and injured a store clerk, Kansas City police hope someone will help them find the people involved.

Officers were called to Royal Liquor at 801 Southwest Blvd. on March 11. The assault happened around 8:30 p.m. Police said the clerk’s injuries were severe enough that they required medical attention.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of two people they say were inside the store and involved in the assault.

The department has been investigating the case, but hasn’t been able to locate the two people in the picture.

One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City

Anyone who can identify the two suspects is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5227 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

