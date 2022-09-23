Read full article on original website
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
hobokengirl.com
Chambord Building on Fire Again in Hoboken: What We Know
Last December, the Chambord Building in Hoboken, located at 38 Jackson Street, suffered a fire that made the building uninhabitable. The building is slowly being demolished, and on Monday, September 26th at 10PM, it was confirmed by the City of Hoboken via a Nixle alert that a fire had broken out at 38 Jackson Street, the Chambord building — AGAIN.
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ
The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
News 12
North Jersey teen aids Ukrainian refugees with T-shirt sales at Clifton bagel shop
A North Jersey teen is raising money for Ukrainian refugees by selling T-shirts in front of Hot Bagels Abroad in Clifton. Katherine Mao, 13, began selling the shirts last weekend in front of the bagel shop her family owns. She says the idea came to her when she noticed many customers were Ukrainian refugees themselves.
jcitytimes.com
Early Morning Shooting Reported in Greenville
A man was apparently shot early this morning in Greenville. A radio report indicated that at approximately 3 a.m. a man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry’s Lounge, which is located at 102 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The Jersey City Times...
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair
A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news
This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
themontclairgirl.com
Multiple Celebrities Spotted Filming in Newark Over The Weekend
Over the weekend, Oscar winner Robert De Niro was spotted filming in Jersey City — and now, there’s been another spotting in Essex County. Deux Moi posted a story over the weekend that Tony Goldwyn, Rose Byrne, and Robert De Niro are filming a movie in Newark. The film, Inappropriate Behavior, is the most recent project with big names to use North Jersey towns like Newark and Jersey City as a backdrop. The star-studded cast for Inappropriate Behavior is also set to include Whoopi Goldberg and Rainn Wilson, among others. Read on to learn more about this movie and when to catch a glimpse of the talented cast.
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
hobokengirl.com
Liberty Science Center After Dark: A Visit to this 21+ Party
Twice a month on Thursdays, the Liberty Science Center transforms into an adults-only hangout. Located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City and known as LSC After Dark, these themed parties take over the usually kid-friendly museum and guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, laser shows, and so much more. We recently checked out the Wine-O-Saurs event and let’s just say it was an experience. The next after-dark events are already scheduled for October 6th and 20th, as well as November 17th. Keep reading to learn all about the food, fun, and field-trip vibes at LSC After Dark.
As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
hudsontv.com
Man Shot to Death in Hoboken
Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Man fatally shot on Marshall Drive in Hoboken after heated argument escalated, councilman says
A man was fatally shot on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early this morning after a heated argument escalated, according to 4th Ward Councilman Ruben Ramos. “I wanted to alert you to an incident that happened overnight. Two men were involved in a heated argument outside on Marshall Drive at approximately 330 am and one shot the other person,” Ramos said in an email blast this morning.
Here’s why the Bayonne Bridge was briefly closed Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to Bayonne late Saturday night were faced with delays after a crash prompted first responders to close a portion of the Bayonne Bridge. A brief full closure in the New Jersey lanes of the Bayonne Bridge occurred just after 10:25 p.m. when...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Murder Victim Identified
HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN HOBOKEN. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Marshall Drive on Sunday, September 25, 2022. At approximately 3:25 a.m., the...
