Gwinnett County, GA

5d ago

Now, the lies begin. Each one claiming the other, as the trigger man. No matter ... 30 years to life, hard time, for each man.

fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center

ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after being shot and dropped off at an Atlanta hospital. Atlanta police say they were called to investigate what led to the man's arrival at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. At the moment, officers say they're not sure where the actual shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Intruder shot by homeowner, runs to neighbor for help, sheriff says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A home invader got more than he bargained for when he broke into one Troup County residence, deputies say. Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old suspect Chadwick David Lyons is recovering at a local hospital after he was shot by a homeowner who caught him in their home.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett Police seek public’s help in locating suspect wanted on multiple charges

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, of Auburn, Ga., wanted for multiple charges in Gwinnett and Barrow counties. These charges include Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Aggressive Driving, Terroristic Threats, Harassing Calls, 2nd Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Assault, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man attacked Best Buy employee during argument over sale

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a Best Buy employee during an argument over a sale. Police shared a photo taken by surveillance cameras of the man, who they say is wanted for simple battery. According to investigators, the incident started on Sept....
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
NEWNAN, GA

