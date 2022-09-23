Read full article on original website
Now, the lies begin. Each one claiming the other, as the trigger man. No matter ... 30 years to life, hard time, for each man.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
Police release video of suspect in man’s deadly stabbing in front of his Gwinnett home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was stabbed to death in the front yard of his home in Gwinnett County hopes new video of a suspect can help police catch the killer. Police released new video Wednesday of a suspect walking towards, then away from...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after being shot and dropped off at an Atlanta hospital. Atlanta police say they were called to investigate what led to the man's arrival at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. At the moment, officers say they're not sure where the actual shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Intruder shot by homeowner, runs to neighbor for help, sheriff says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A home invader got more than he bargained for when he broke into one Troup County residence, deputies say. Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old suspect Chadwick David Lyons is recovering at a local hospital after he was shot by a homeowner who caught him in their home.
Woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run of Sandy Springs man and his dog
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman who was found guilty in a deadly hit-and-run will spend the next decade behind bars. A judge sentenced Dominique Houston to 15 years for the April 2021 death of Michael Farmer in Sandy Springs. She will have to serve 10 years with the remaining five years on probation.
fox5atlanta.com
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police seek public’s help in locating suspect wanted on multiple charges
(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, of Auburn, Ga., wanted for multiple charges in Gwinnett and Barrow counties. These charges include Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Aggressive Driving, Terroristic Threats, Harassing Calls, 2nd Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Assault, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Video: Shootout in Atlanta causes damage to homeowner’s window
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit is seeking assistance identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that damaged an Atlanta homeowner’s window. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Walker Street pm Sept. 2 in reference to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
2 men wanted for damaging home during shootout, reward offered for information
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in a shootout earlier this month. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit said the two suspects in the surveillance video were involved in a shooting and property damage. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man attacked Best Buy employee during argument over sale
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a Best Buy employee during an argument over a sale. Police shared a photo taken by surveillance cameras of the man, who they say is wanted for simple battery. According to investigators, the incident started on Sept....
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft
According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
