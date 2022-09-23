Read full article on original website
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville's 150th anniversary. A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city's 150th anniversary this week. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT.
Longview Salvadorans give back to East Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — From owning a family business to giving back to her community, one Longview woman does both. Sophia Sartors' family came from Santo Tomás, San Salvador, El Salvador and moved to Longview when she was just 10-years-old. Sophia said her family moved for a better life...
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
Fall heat brings East Texans to lakes
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown.
WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,
Car runs into garage of Tyler house
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
Nose guard: East Texas security company adds four legs, new skills to K9 team
LONGVIEW, Texas — Not too long ago, Heat, a red nose pit bull, was facing a death sentence. Now, she’s the newest tool Bullock Investigations is offering to schools, events and venues — an open-air gun-sniffing dog. “It’s a progression of things,” said Lt. Nick Gaviria, head...
Longview SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from Southwestern Electric Power Co., including crews from Longview, will be headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to a press release, the company plans to send more than 300 personnel to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The company has 106 employees and...
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Center, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a busy week ahead of him. Since the Community Caravan will be rolling into Shelby County on Thursday, Sept. 29, he'll be showcasing what makes the area so great during the next few days. He's in Center for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back fires in Rusk County Monday
The truck caught fire just east of Longview. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside. Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, "continues to heal" after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.
Tyler photographer offers free end-of-life photos for pet owners
Tyler photographer Alexandra Woodcock says she offers a service to her community that captures the "love between a pet and their owner.”. For about 10 years, Woodcock has been taking photos of animals, people and events through her business, Alexpressions Photography. In the past few years, she began taking senior...
National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown.
The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show. For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work. For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion. “I […]
Texas Rose Festival Parade features float to celebrate Hispanic Heritage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New this year to the Texas Rose Festival Parade is a customized tribute float. It celebrates the East Texas Hispanic community and honors the Quinceañera tradition. In three weeks, more than 60 girls in the East Texas Hispanic community will be a part of the...
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
Shooting In Marshall
The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.
East Texas State Fair opens for 106th year
TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair officially opened Friday afternoon, kicking off with Senior day featuring free admission for those 60 years and older. Visitors can look forward to the return of familiar favorites such as food row, carnival rides, art shows, livestock competitions, and more. East...
Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
"With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning," officials posted on social media. The truck caught fire just east of Longview.
