Longview, TX

CBS19

Longview Salvadorans give back to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — From owning a family business to giving back to her community, one Longview woman does both. Sophia Sartors' family came from Santo Tomás, San Salvador, El Salvador and moved to Longview when she was just 10-years-old. Sophia said her family moved for a better life...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fall heat brings East Texans to lakes

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. Updated: 4 hours ago. The parks director said the...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car runs into garage of Tyler house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from Southwestern Electric Power Co., including crews from Longview, will be headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to a press release, the company plans to send more than 300 personnel to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The company has 106 employees and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Center, Tx

CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a busy week ahead of him. Since the Community Caravan will be rolling into Shelby County on Thursday, Sept. 29, he'll be showcasing what makes the area so great during the next few days. He's in Center for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back fires in Rusk County Monday

The truck caught fire just east of Longview. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside. Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Tyler photographer offers free end-of-life photos for pet owners

Tyler photographer Alexandra Woodcock says she offers a service to her community that captures the "love between a pet and their owner.”. For about 10 years, Woodcock has been taking photos of animals, people and events through her business, Alexpressions Photography. In the past few years, she began taking senior...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly

I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
LINDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Shooting In Marshall

The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

East Texas State Fair opens for 106th year

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair officially opened Friday afternoon, kicking off with Senior day featuring free admission for those 60 years and older. Visitors can look forward to the return of familiar favorites such as food row, carnival rides, art shows, livestock competitions, and more. East...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,” officials posted on social media. The truck caught fire just east of Longview. Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.
LINDALE, TX

