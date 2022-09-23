ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This! Boone Dog Pizza

In this edition of Taste This, we’re chatting about one of the most loved foods in the world — pizza. And this place has it all, from delicious cheeses to locally-sourced produce and creative combos. Emily Kirk takes us to Boone Dog Pizza. It’s located at 171 E...
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out

Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?

Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man catches cougar on Ring camera

A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a cougar on the porch last week. The camera shows the cougar walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video said...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting

The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains

One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27

On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries

A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Drug agents arrest 2 subjects with commercial quantities of drugs

Deshutes County, Or-On September 27, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit concluded a short-term narcotics investigation with the arrest of Daniel James Peralta, 35-year-old Bend, OR resident, and Joshua Ray Walter, 41-year-old Lapine, OR resident.
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
REDMOND, OR

