centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Operation Warm provides high-quality clothes to Redmond kids in need
The school experience can be a challenge for any young student, but it’s much harder when Kids don’t have the essential clothing they need. That’s why the Rotary Club of Redmond regularly steps in to help. The Rotary Club showed up at the Redmond School District building...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Boone Dog Pizza
In this edition of Taste This, we’re chatting about one of the most loved foods in the world — pizza. And this place has it all, from delicious cheeses to locally-sourced produce and creative combos. Emily Kirk takes us to Boone Dog Pizza. It’s located at 171 E...
centraloregondaily.com
Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out
Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?
Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man catches cougar on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a cougar on the porch last week. The camera shows the cougar walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video said...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ochoco Preserve project is converting former farmland to wildlife habitat
An open house will be held Thursday in Prineville for the new Ochoco Preserve. The project is restoring farmland into an oasis for fish and wildlife. The Deschutes Land Trust acquired the 185-acre Ochoco Preserve in 2017. In June of this year, the trust began sculpting the previously flat farmland...
centraloregondaily.com
$225,000 fire at Deschutes Market Road log home traced to improper disposal of oily rags
A fire that caused $225,000 in damage and losses at a home east of Bend early Sunday was caused by the improper disposal of oil-soaked rags from a deck-staining project in a plastic trash can, officials said. The post $225,000 fire at Deschutes Market Road log home traced to improper disposal of oily rags appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting
The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains
One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police seek public’s help to ID skeletal remains in Deschutes River
Bend Police are asking the public’s help to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found by a girl swimming in the Deschutes River in August. Police say it received a report on Aug. 27 about the remains north of Archie Briggs Road. That’s just downstream from Sawyer Park.
Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation
Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said. The post Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has died. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Drug agents arrest 2 subjects with commercial quantities of drugs
Deshutes County, Or-On September 27, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit concluded a short-term narcotics investigation with the arrest of Daniel James Peralta, 35-year-old Bend, OR resident, and Joshua Ray Walter, 41-year-old Lapine, OR resident.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates Drazan, Johnson, Kotek debate in Bend
Central Oregon Daily News has invited the candidates into our studio for one-on-one interviews this week. We’ll be airing those and posting them online next week.
