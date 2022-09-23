Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible
The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?
motor1.com
Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks
What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
EV Charging Has Just Been Made A Million Times Easier
Charging an electric car in public can be a pain in the butt. Assuming you have the app set up correctly with your payment information, it's no harder than filling up for gas, but if you pull up to an unfamiliar charging network, good luck getting it to go through on the first try. This is a pain point that Tesla has eliminated with its Supercharger network. Because the chargers only work on Tesla vehicles in the US (as of this writing), the ecosystem allows drivers to plug in and charge without having to worry about credit cards or phone apps.
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
Autoweek.com
Cut-Down Engine of the Week: Oldsmobile 4.3 Diesel
Nearly five years have passed since our last episode of the Cut-Down Engine of the Week series, in which we admired International Harvester's one-bank-of-a-V8 Comanche four-cylinder. The half-a-V8 method has saved many an engineering and production dollar for vehicle manufacturers, as has the two-thirds-of-a-straight-six design, but perhaps the most popular means of lopping cylinders off a proven mill has been the V8-based V6.
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
CarBuzz.com
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1