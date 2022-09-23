Read full article on original website
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Atlantic City, NJ Will Host Sanctioned Indoor Rowing Championships
This is the first confirmation that Atlantic City, New Jersey will host a new format, sanctioned USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships event, to be held on February 3-5, 2023 at The Atlantic City Convention Center. Former New Jersey Senator William L. Gormley originated the idea and has worked with various key...
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
Don’t Wing It! Here are New Jersey’s Best Wings Spots For Football Season
In the words of Papa Murray: ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!!! *. The 2022-2023 NFL football has officially begun which means get ready for tailgates and football parties where at times, the snacks can be better than the actual game itself. Some of the go to's are chips and...
Report: Wildwood Suspect Flipped a Car Before, Numerous Tickets
The Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people in a motor vehicle accident this weekend in Wildwood reportedly had numerous other infractions, including a recent accident where he flipped a car. NJ.com reports Gerald J. White flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while going 80mph on a highway, according to his father. White is charged with killing two people during a reckless accident during a pop up gathering of car enthusiasts in Wildwood this weekend.
Cates Brothers Each Score in Flyers Win Over Bruins
When the Flyers played a pair of rookie games, the Cates brothers showed the natural chemistry they have. In the preseason opener on Saturday, they were separated in power-play situations, but managed to find the net. Noah Cates scored in the second and Jackson Cates scored the game-winning goal in...
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW
A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Iconic Somers Point Restaurant ‘Will Be Closed Sunday & Monday’
The Anchorage Tavern is the oldest operated business establishment in Somers Point, New Jersey, (open) since 1874. That’s just an amazing record of endurance and longevity. Our Family has been pretty regular and satisfied customers of theirs for many years. It’s a great restaurant, demonstrating a consistent excellence in product and service.
Listen Live: Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) continue the 2022 NFL season with ta NFC East battle in Week 3 against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders (1-1). » Records: Philadelphia (1-1) / Washington (1-1) » Radio: 97.3 ESPN. » Pregame Coverage: Eagles Radio Network coverage starts at noon | Merrill...
Listen Live: Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) continue the 2022 NFL season welcoming Super Bowl winning coach Doug Pederson to the Linc for their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1). » When: Sunday, Oct 2. » Kickoff: 1 p.m. » Where: Lincoln Fincinal FIeld. » Records: Philadelphia (3-0)...
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Flyers-Bruins Preseason Preview: Young Hopefuls in Debut Lineup
While the early anticipation may be to see John Tortorella in action on the bench, that's not how the veteran head coach operates in the preseason. As the Flyers take the ice for their preseason debut on Saturday night, Tortorella and his staff will take in the action from high atop Wells Fargo Center.
The Best Ice Cream I Ever Tasted Came From Northfield, NJ
Up until this weekend, vanilla ice cream was always my favorite flavor of ice cream. Oh, sure, I've enjoyed other flavors of ice cream, but I always came back to vanilla. Now you must understand I've enjoyed ice cream my whole life. Growing up, ice cream was our family's go-to...
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of the The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
PhillyBite
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
travellemming.com
Is Atlantic City Safe for Travel? (In 2022)
Atlantic City, New Jersey is a popular summer destination, but you may be wondering; is Atlantic City safe for travel?. I’ve lived in and loved the Garden State for many years, and can tell you that Atlantic City is generally safe to travel to. As with all locales, there...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner
The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
