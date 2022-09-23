ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Wildwood Suspect Flipped a Car Before, Numerous Tickets

The Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people in a motor vehicle accident this weekend in Wildwood reportedly had numerous other infractions, including a recent accident where he flipped a car. NJ.com reports Gerald J. White flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while going 80mph on a highway, according to his father. White is charged with killing two people during a reckless accident during a pop up gathering of car enthusiasts in Wildwood this weekend.
WILDWOOD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Cates Brothers Each Score in Flyers Win Over Bruins

When the Flyers played a pair of rookie games, the Cates brothers showed the natural chemistry they have. In the preseason opener on Saturday, they were separated in power-play situations, but managed to find the net. Noah Cates scored in the second and Jackson Cates scored the game-winning goal in...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
92.7 WOBM

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Listen Live: Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) continue the 2022 NFL season with ta NFC East battle in Week 3 against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders (1-1). » Records: Philadelphia (1-1) / Washington (1-1) » Radio: 97.3 ESPN. » Pregame Coverage: Eagles Radio Network coverage starts at noon | Merrill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
travellemming.com

Is Atlantic City Safe for Travel? (In 2022)

Atlantic City, New Jersey is a popular summer destination, but you may be wondering; is Atlantic City safe for travel?. I’ve lived in and loved the Garden State for many years, and can tell you that Atlantic City is generally safe to travel to. As with all locales, there...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner

The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

