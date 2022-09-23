ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

parsippanyfocus.com

Empire Diner Receives Morris County Small Business Grant

PARSIPPANY — Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period is on Friday, September 30. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during visits...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 26, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,048 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver suffers possible medical emergency before crash in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities say a possible medical emergency caused a driver to crash in Morris County early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on I-280 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. A...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rules Tightened On Abandoned Homes In Brick

BRICK – Properties that are vacant or have been abandoned can lead to a decline in property value, create nuisances, lead to a general decrease in the neighborhood aesthetic, create conditions that invite criminal activity and foster an unsafe and unhealthy environment, officials have said. During the most recent...
BRICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Fatal house fire under investigation in Somerset County

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A fatal house fire on Sunday is under investigation in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On September 25, at around 6:42 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a smoke condition stemming from a residence on West Cliff Street, Somerville, McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Chester Township farming family reaps $15,000 this harvest season

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – It’s harvest season, perfect timing for Lebensfreude LLC, the farmland firm on which Chester Township’s famous Alstede Farms operates, to reap a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant. Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director John Krickus delivered the check to Kurt and...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County

WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ

