Safety warning: Backboards are falling off these portable basketball poles, prompting recall

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Related
Xylazine, drug known as ‘tranq,’ eats flesh, is linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as “tranq” is found in...
Crash Monday on Staten Island Expressway injures 2, slows traffic to a halt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash on the Staten Island Expressway left two people injured and slowed traffic in the New Jersey-bound lanes to a halt Monday morning. Emergency crews, including city firefighters and the NYPD’s Highway Patrol, responded to the crash around 8:20 a.m. near Exit 7 at Richmond Avenue, according to an FDNY spokesman.
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Don’t fall victim to check-cashing scam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD is warning Staten Islanders to avoid falling victim to a check-cashing scam. A tweet from the 122nd Precinct said individuals are approaching victims on the street, asking for help in cashing a check. From there, the individual and victim go together to a...
Will Hurricane Ian impacts be felt in NYC? Forecaster says ‘stay tuned on that.’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen in the coming days and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida as early as Wednesday. Currently, the storm is still in the western part of the Caribbean and it has a long way to go before any potential impacts would be felt on Staten Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, 31, arrested after Great Kills car crash Monday afternoon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman who police say was driving without a license was arrested after a car accident in Great Kills on Monday afternoon, police said. Amanda Gomez was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV when it collided with a 2006 Honda Accord SUV at the intersection of Gurley Avenue and Abingdon Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
SUV flips, careens into pole on residential Staten Island street; neighbors fed up with ‘crazy’ drivers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Somehow, a man who lives on the 700 block of Willowbrook Road slept through a thunderous crash early Tuesday morning that sent one vehicle careening windshield-first into a utility pole. “When I woke up, I saw there was a crash across the street; there were...
Video shows Staten Island family encounter fox while out walking dog
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gene Vargas was walking his dog alongside his family Saturday night when his son saw something running nearby. They got closer to figure out what was causing the mysterious movement on Aviston Street, near Lynn Street in Oakwood, before the animal locked eyes with them.
NYC weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said. “A slight risk of severe thunderstorms continues for late afternoon into this evening,” the agency’s New York office wrote on Twitter. “Storms in southern PA early this afternoon could skirt the NYC metro area after about 4-5 PM. Additional storms developing in NE Ohio and NW PA could reach the area after 6 PM.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
S.I. man’s escape bid foiled after he hits cop car, multiple other vehicles and nearly runs over officer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four months ago, a wayward driver rammed into a police car in Stapleton, then hit several parked vehicles and nearly ran over some cops in a bid to escape arrest, said prosecutors. Afterward, Nicholas Kirsheh, 25, barreled into Brooklyn where he was finally arrested after...
It’s the last day of the season at original Ralph’s Italian Ices on Staten Island: Diehard fans come prepared with freezer bags and lists
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For many diehard fans of Ralph’s Italian Ices, stocking up their freezers with pints and quarts of the famous ices on its final day of the season is a tradition. Customers flocked to the chain’s original Port Richmond location on Sunday to snag their...
As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
Man, 34, ordered to repay $10K in Staten Island Social Security scheme
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Easy come, maybe not so easy go. A Brooklyn man who had stolen government checks deposited in his bank account with a Staten Island address is on the hook for $10,000. Raul Tezanos, 34, owes that amount in restitution to the Social Security Administration (SSA)...
CHSFL football: A touch of Hawaii was prominently displayed in the bleachers during Friday’s Farrell-St. A’s game
Sure, the local temperature dropped into the 40s during Friday’s CHSFL varsity contest between host Monsignor Farrell and perennial powerhouse St. Anthony’s, but you’d never guess it from looking in the bleachers. Instead, you might have thought you were on the shores of Honolulu or Maui. A...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan Dance Bridges, 95, a Cameron Club member and an educator of almost 30 years with stints at Trinity Lutheran School, Eltingville Lutheran School and New Dorp High School, died Aug. 5.
Here’s why the Bayonne Bridge was briefly closed Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to Bayonne late Saturday night were faced with delays after a crash prompted first responders to close a portion of the Bayonne Bridge. A brief full closure in the New Jersey lanes of the Bayonne Bridge occurred just after 10:25 p.m. when...
Girl power: These 54 Next Level Flag Football photos are action-packed
The girls took the field in the Next Level Flag Football League Sunday at Miller Field, New Dorp. Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca was on hand to capture a handful of games and came away with some great action shots.
Police: Man sought in connection with Meiers Corners smoke shop robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man threatened an employee with violence before removing several pieces of merchandise from a smoke shop in Meiers Corners late Monday afternoon, police said. Officers from the 120th Precinct responded to a report of a robbery at Puffcity Smoke Shop, located at 1975 Victory...
Legoland NY hosts ‘Brick-or-Treat Monster Party’: What you need to know about the Halloween extravaganza
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Witches, mummies and a host of other “scary” characters descended upon Legoland New York Resort this past weekend, filling the Hudson Valley theme park with a spooky ambiance and lots of Halloween-themed entertainment. The “Brick-or-Treat Monster Party” is officially open for business.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0