ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Safety warning: Backboards are falling off these portable basketball poles, prompting recall

By Ann Marie Barron
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Xylazine, drug known as ‘tranq,’ eats flesh, is linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as “tranq” is found in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Cpsc#Spalding Com#Amazon Com
The Staten Island Advance

Woman, 31, arrested after Great Kills car crash Monday afternoon

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman who police say was driving without a license was arrested after a car accident in Great Kills on Monday afternoon, police said. Amanda Gomez was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV when it collided with a 2006 Honda Accord SUV at the intersection of Gurley Avenue and Abingdon Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said. “A slight risk of severe thunderstorms continues for late afternoon into this evening,” the agency’s New York office wrote on Twitter. “Storms in southern PA early this afternoon could skirt the NYC metro area after about 4-5 PM. Additional storms developing in NE Ohio and NW PA could reach the area after 6 PM.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Basketball
County
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
ELIZABETH, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan Dance Bridges, 95, a Cameron Club member and an educator of almost 30 years with stints at Trinity Lutheran School, Eltingville Lutheran School and New Dorp High School, died Aug. 5.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy