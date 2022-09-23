Read full article on original website
Coast News
Pacific Highlands neighborhood welcomes Pacific Sky School
DEL MAR — After years in the making, students, parents and Del Mar Union School District administrators gathered on Friday at the new Pacific Sky School campus to officially celebrate its opening to students for the 2022-23 school year. The approximately $50 million project, which also involved the purchase...
chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
Coast News
Letters: Don’t let the Arts Alive banners die in Encinitas
Something is missing — a 21-year Encinitas tradition that myself and many local residents cherish and anticipate each year. I am referring to the beautiful Arts Alive banners hanging from light poles along Coast Highway 101. All of these fantastic works of art are created by local artists, representing...
Coast News
Scream Zone, Pumpkin Station and Harvest Festival return to Fairgrounds
DEL MAR — Fall fun for residents is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this October, including the arrival of a kid-friendly theme park and pumpkin patch known as Pumpkin Station, haunted attraction The Scream Zone and Harvest Festival arts and craft show. Pumpkin Station is open from Oct....
Parents plan to sue Sweetwater School District over unsafe conditions
The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.
Coast News
Who’s News: 9/30/22
Congratulations to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce September’s Rising Stars, Lenice Bajorge Sanchez from Surfside Educational Academy, Christian Lee from Coastal Academy High School, Ema Chang from Oceanside High School and Amietta Lologo from El Camino High School. These 12th-grade students are honored for working hard to rise above difficult circumstances.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
Coast News
Mas Fina Cantina prepares to close its doors
CARLSBAD — For the past 21 years, Mas Fina Cantina has been a favorite among locals. The Mexican restaurant nestled on State Street has long been a place for residents to gather for good food and drink in the heart of Carlsbad Village. However, Mas Fina Cantina will permanently...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
andnowuknow.com
Stater Bros. Markets Opens Newest Location in Riverside, California; Pete Van Helden Comments
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Hold onto your hats Southern California, a new retail location has sprouted up! Recently, Stater Bros. Markets announced the grand opening of its newest store in Riverside, California, which will take place September 28. “With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to...
Valley Roadrunner
Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home
Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
spectrumnews1.com
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
menifee247.com
Check out the fun at the Wickerd Farm Pumpkin Patch
What does the start of fall season mean? For one thing, pumpkins! Stop by the Wickerd Farm Pumpkin Patch on Scott Road, pick out your favorite pumpkin, take a hay ride and more.
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
