Encinitas, CA

Coast News

Pacific Highlands neighborhood welcomes Pacific Sky School

DEL MAR — After years in the making, students, parents and Del Mar Union School District administrators gathered on Friday at the new Pacific Sky School campus to officially celebrate its opening to students for the 2022-23 school year. The approximately $50 million project, which also involved the purchase...
DEL MAR, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Letters: Don’t let the Arts Alive banners die in Encinitas

Something is missing — a 21-year Encinitas tradition that myself and many local residents cherish and anticipate each year. I am referring to the beautiful Arts Alive banners hanging from light poles along Coast Highway 101. All of these fantastic works of art are created by local artists, representing...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Scream Zone, Pumpkin Station and Harvest Festival return to Fairgrounds

DEL MAR — Fall fun for residents is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this October, including the arrival of a kid-friendly theme park and pumpkin patch known as Pumpkin Station, haunted attraction The Scream Zone and Harvest Festival arts and craft show. Pumpkin Station is open from Oct....
DEL MAR, CA
Coast News

Who’s News: 9/30/22

Congratulations to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce September’s Rising Stars, Lenice Bajorge Sanchez from Surfside Educational Academy, Christian Lee from Coastal Academy High School, Ema Chang from Oceanside High School and Amietta Lologo from El Camino High School. These 12th-grade students are honored for working hard to rise above difficult circumstances.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego County motel voucher program

September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Mas Fina Cantina prepares to close its doors

CARLSBAD — For the past 21 years, Mas Fina Cantina has been a favorite among locals. The Mexican restaurant nestled on State Street has long been a place for residents to gather for good food and drink in the heart of Carlsbad Village. However, Mas Fina Cantina will permanently...
CARLSBAD, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home

Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA

