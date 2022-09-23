Read full article on original website
The Vans Vault x Palm Angels Collaborative Collection Releases Tomorrow
Documenting LA’s vibrant skate culture since 2011, Palm Angels founder Francesco Ragazzi has centered his brand around capturing an Italian take on American skate culture by way of photography and lifestyle apparel pieces. Having linked with seldom brands in the sneaker ecosystem throughout its decade long existence, last March saw the debut of the brands first-ever collaboration with Vans via the runways of Milan.
Orange Snakeskin Accompanies The adidas Rivalry Lo’s Long Awaited Return
After enjoying a lengthy two-year hiatus, The Three Stripes 1986 silhouette infused with hoops heritage – made famous by Knicks legend Patrick Ewing – is making its long awaited return in a simple two-toned offering employing seldom touches of snakeskin textiles. Pairing crisp white leathers with opposing vibrant...
New Balance Unveils The TWO WXY V3
Outside of offseason workouts and All-Star weekend, its rare to find any number of athletes from basketballs top brands sharing the same space. Over the past few years New Balance’s reentry into the hoops ecosystem has proffered its own growing roster of ambassadors in addition to signature superstar Kawhi Leonard.
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
The Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt “Grey Suede” Complemented By Teal And Berry
The timeless construction of Bruce Kilgore’s Air Force 1 has been toyed with time and time again throughout its 40th anniversary celebration. Just a few months removed from the end of the year, the women’s-exclusive variations continue to be announced in droves such as this neutral-toned tricolored combination employed onto the Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt.
The Patta x New Balance 990v3 “Olive” Is Made For Every Member Of The Family
Having began their partnership in 2020, Patta and New Balance — though not quite strangers — have only worked on a few sneakers thus far. The catalog is gradually beginning to grow year-by-year, however; and for 2022, they’re bringing out the 990v3 “Olive,” which marks the two’s first time collaborating on a MADE in USA silhouette.
adidas Summons A Collaborative Collection With Iconic Franchise Yu-Gi-Oh!
Penned by the late Kazuki Takahashi back in 1996, Yu-Gi-Oh! is in every way successful, having spawned numerous spin-offs, anime adaptations, and one of the most popular card games of all-time. But despite Yu-Gi and his friends being sneakerheads themselves, the franchise has rarely had the opportunity to work with the sneaker industry on a collaborative level. That is soon to change, however, as adidas is about to pay tribute to the series with the ADI2000 and Reptossage slide, both of which draw inspiration from the series’ protagonist and antagonist.
An Iridescent Film Covers The Nike Dunk Low “Worldwide”
Similar to Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary model, the Nike Dunk has enjoyed global fame since its revitalization just a few years ago, So far establishing its collection amidst opposing black and white Air Force 1 offerings, The Swooshes Worldwide collection is extending towards Peter Moore’s 1985 silhouette with a black and reflective proposition.
An Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” Set To Release March 2023
Over the last handful of years, the Air Jordan 1 has become one of the most sought-out sneaker models on the market. And while the silhouette’s original colorways and special collaborations continue to reign supreme, experimental styles keep landing on #23’s first signature sneaker. The latest?: An all-over “White Cement” take.
A Greyscale Aesthetic Looms Over The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Remastered
The remastered aesthetic applied to the Nike Blazer has seen a number of brightly tones ensembles highlight the model throughout the summer months. As the autumnal season draws to a close, the Beaverton-based brand is employing a fall-friendly greyscale aesthetic to the reconstructed panels of its upper. Seen here in...
The Asics Gel-Lyte III OG Gets Dipped In The Honey Pot
The Asics Gel-Lyte III received quite the resurgence throughout the sun-filled summer months of 2022, but as the Autumnal season rolls on, the Japan-based brand isn’t quite yet finished delving out brightly toned renditions ideal for strutting through the onset of crisp fallen leaves. The latest streetwear proposition of...
The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Is Truly, Truly Outrageous
The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 is far from being the brand’s most popular basketball sneaker, but it’s quickly become one of the most important given its sustainability focus. Recently, the partly-recycled proposition emerged in a compelling mix of “Desert Berry,” “Multi-Color” and “Pink Oxford” tones. And while statement-making on its own, the color arrangement plays a secondary role to the precious gems printed around the collar. A similar design choice has appeared on the Zoom G.T. Cut 2, suggesting a larger Nike Basketball collection is on the way. The experimental silhouette rounds out its ensemble with a muted red hue animating its sole unit, making for a fall-friendly basketball shoe.
The Reebok Answer IV Returns From Hiatus In A “Dynamic Blue” Shade
While the Reebok Answer IV enjoyed a relatively reserved summer, the Question Mid took the main stage with a Panini collaboration and a full slate of in-line propositions. After its hiatus, Allen Iverson’s fourth signature silhouette is returning to the precedent is set earlier in 2022 of recalling the subplots of the 11-time All-Star’s storied career, rendering a collection white, blue and crimson that accented his rotation during his 2000-2001 MVP season.
South2 West8 Dresses Up The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge In Camo
Among the many brands housed under the Nepenthes umbrella, only Needles and Engineered Garments have received noteworthy attention from the footwear industry, earning collaborations with the likes of Vans and Doc Martens. But as revealed today, soon South2 West8 will be taking a seat next to its peers, as the Kaname Nagaoka-founded label is joining Reebok for their very own Zig Kinetica II Edge.
Navy And Orange Pair For A Team-Ready adidas Ultraboost Web DNA
Since its inception as the brands premier cushioned racing silhouette in 2015, adidas has employed the Ultraboost as the forerunner of its sustainability initiatives like the recycled Parley Ocean plastic construction seen on the Web DNA proposition. Harkening a subtle sampling of the MLB team residing Queens, the Ultraboost Web DNA takes on the aesthetic of the New York Mets cream pinstripe uniforms.
Tyler, The Creator Brings Out His Converse GLF 2.0 In An All-White Colorway
Tyler, The Creator has been dealing out collaborative sneakers ever since his Odd Future days. And though Vans initially cosigned the artist, it would be Converse that would help bring things to the next level, as they provided the alias-heavy talent far more creative freedom. Thus far, the partnership has produced two unique silhouettes, the Gianno and the GLF 2.0, the latter of which is about to appear once again in its simplest colorway yet.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Movement Continues With A Fresh “Black/Gum”
Whether it be re-issues of foregone classics or collaborations with the likes of Stussy, the Air Force 1 Mid has pushed itself back into the fold on the strength of a consistent effort by the Swoosh. Often viewed as the middle child of the Air Force 1 family, the Mid is hardly “mid”, with new offerings like this black/gum further proving that point.
The Nike Dunk Low Looks To Strike Gold With Another Black/White Colorway
Now extending its palette to the Air Force 1 Low, the overwhelmingly popular two-toned “Panda” scheme employed unto the Nike Dunk Low has begun to proffer slightly disparate offerings of the simple black/white composition for an ever growing number of wearers. Most recently flipping the light tint of the underlying panels for the dark overlays and vice versa, The Swoosh has introduced their latest neutral-toned proposition.
The Nike LeBron 20 “Vivid Purple” Is Fit For Royalty
The official release of the Nike LeBron 20 is just days away as the LeBron 20 “Time Machine” is due for an official drop on September 29th. Arriving just barely over a week later is a kids-exclusive colorway, fit for royalty — and the heir to King James’ throne.
