ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

HSM:TM:TS Adds 6 Original High School Musical Cast Members for Season 4

Some OG Wildcats are headed back to East High for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4. Original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, who played Troy Bolton’s BFF Chad; Lucas Grabeel, who played theater lover Ryan, Monique Coleman, who played the super smart Taylor; Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton; Alyson Reed, who played the drama teacher Ms. Darbus; and Kaycee Stroh, who played cheerleader-turned-dancer Martha, are all set to appear in the upcoming season. (Grabeel, Bleu and Stroh have previously guest-starred in the Disney+ series.) See below for a behind-the-scenes photo of Grabeel, Bleu, and Coleman on set. Following...
HIGH SCHOOL
TVLine

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming

Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro.  The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short and Shania Twain in Talks for ABC Special

Martin Short and Shania Twain are in talks to join Disney and ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, an animated and live-action blended special celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Disney animated musical. Two-time Emmy winner Short would play Lumière, the charming candelabra who performs "Be Our Guest," and five-time Grammy winner Twain would play Mrs. Potts, the enchanted teapot who heads the castle kitchens. Variety first reported the news.
MOVIES
E! News

E! News

215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy