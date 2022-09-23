Read full article on original website
Related
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Four Other Movie Alums to Season 4
The past and the present are about to collide in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4. Disney+ has announced Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel, as well as four other cast members from the original High School Musical franchise, will be returning for Season 4. But that’s not all that’s in store for this new season.
HSM:TM:TS Adds 6 Original High School Musical Cast Members for Season 4
Some OG Wildcats are headed back to East High for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4. Original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, who played Troy Bolton’s BFF Chad; Lucas Grabeel, who played theater lover Ryan, Monique Coleman, who played the super smart Taylor; Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton; Alyson Reed, who played the drama teacher Ms. Darbus; and Kaycee Stroh, who played cheerleader-turned-dancer Martha, are all set to appear in the upcoming season. (Grabeel, Bleu and Stroh have previously guest-starred in the Disney+ series.) See below for a behind-the-scenes photo of Grabeel, Bleu, and Coleman on set. Following...
How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming
Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro. The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
ComicBook
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short and Shania Twain in Talks for ABC Special
Martin Short and Shania Twain are in talks to join Disney and ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, an animated and live-action blended special celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Disney animated musical. Two-time Emmy winner Short would play Lumière, the charming candelabra who performs "Be Our Guest," and five-time Grammy winner Twain would play Mrs. Potts, the enchanted teapot who heads the castle kitchens. Variety first reported the news.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0