Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences. All booth...
Rockwall School of Music participates in National ‘Keep Music Alive’ Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) – For the 7th consecutive year, Rockwall School of Music is partnering with the Keep Music Alive organization in celebration of the national ‘Kids Music Day’. During the week of October 2 – 9, music facilities across the US are joining together to bring the joy of music to the lives of our children.
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
Saying ‘Howdy’ to Big Tex as crane lifts him into place for 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Big Tex is back at the State Fair of Texas for his 70th year, returning to his rightful spot in Big Tex Circle for the annual exposition. Blue Ribbon News was among the special guests and media invited to watch as the iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy was hoisted into place Friday morning.
Adventures with BRN: Taking the reins for carriage driving lesson
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Laurel Ridge Stables is a gorgeous, tree-lined equestrian facility located on Dexham Road, right off Highway 66 in Rowlett. Trainer Hanna Deviney was gracious enough to host my family recently for a carriage driving lesson. My family loves horses, but we don’t often get the...
Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission announces photography contest winners
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) People, Places & Things served as both the contest theme as well as the categories for judging in the Rowlett Arts and Humanities recent photography contest. To recognize the changing digital photography landscape, the Commission added a new category of Phone images. There were many terrific entries in each category.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
fox4news.com
Thank you for visiting FOX 4 at the Plano Balloon Festival
The Plano Balloon Festival wrapped up Sunday. Chip Waggoner was out there Thursday. Brandon Todd was there Saturday morning and Lauren Przybyl was there later in the day. They got the chance to meet so many Good Day fans.
Hot off the press: Rockwall County’s Blue Ribbon News October print edition
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) — Below is a digital version of our October 2022 print edition, hot off the press. Our print publication is being delivered this week to about 17,000 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County. Extra copies will be available for pick up (while supplies...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
iheart.com
Texas "lesbian" brothel raided by police
Where are all these lesbian brothels we keep hearing about?. A brothel operating at a short-term rental home in Plano was a topic of discussion among shocked neighbors Friday after the arrest of a woman who police accused of operating it. "We’re a really quiet neighborhood with lots of children,"...
'Elevator emergency' traps about a dozen people at Reunion Tower
Everyone is okay after what Dallas Fire-Rescue calls an “elevator emergency” on Sunday, when at least a dozen people were trapped at Reunion Tower.
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
starlocalmedia.com
Jazz night, car shows, yoga and more to do in McKinney this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the McKinney area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
starlocalmedia.com
Marching bands, outside movie night and more listed in our 5 things to do in Frisco this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
Schedule for Rockwall Rib Rub, Run & Roll Oct. 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2022) Rockwall Parks & Recreation will present the 14th Annual Rib Rub Run & Roll Saturday, Oct. 1 at Harry Myers Park with additional activities in Downtown Rockwall. Here’s the line-up of events:. Saturday, October 1st. Race. – Begins and ends at Harry Myers Park...
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
