Longview, TX

KLTV

Lanes Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fall festivities are in full swing at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler and their pumpkin patch provides more than just fun. The Pumpkin Patch Express is just one of the fun activities at the Lanes Chapel Pumpkin Patch this year. This is their eighth year and Stephen O’Neal, minister to students, said the proceeds go to different ministries around Tyler.
KLTV

Lone Star woman’s house floods with city sewage for 7th time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is desperately seeking help to clean up and restore her home, after it’s been flooded with raw sewage, she says for the seventh time. Since May the Lone Star area homeowner has had to deal with the foul smelling problem, saying...
KLTV

Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
KLTV

Fall heat brings East Texans to lakes

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. Updated: 4 hours ago. The parks director said the...
KLTV

City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland

Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County. Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a...
KLTV

Tyler City Council approves $6.9M airport runway rehab project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday the Tyler City Council cleared for take off for a reconstruction project at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The Taxiway Alpha Rehabilitation Project will reconstruct a taxiway worth more than $6.9 million. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Manager Steve Thompson said Taxiway Alpha is a critical...
easttexasradio.com

Shooting In Marshall

The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
KLTV

East Texas delegation visits Ukrainian refugee center in Poland

Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. East Texas student art project presented to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. Updated: 10 hours...
KLTV

Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media

Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. The plant will make pool plaster, stucco and roof tile and will employ seven people when phase one is finished in January. Fire...
KLTV

Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday. Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him. At the time of the crash, the immediate area was...
