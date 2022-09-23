ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Business
Sheboygan, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox

A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Dwd
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– Manitowoc’s public bus service will be changing its hours starting next week. Click here to learn more. – It’s Fall Cleanup time at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. Click here for more information. – The Alzheimer’s Association has announced that their Walk to End Alzheimer’s held this weekend...
MANITOWOC, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies

Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees

Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South

Hundreds of students fought off the rain drops to compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South High School on Saturday. The all-day competition had area high school marching bands competing to be the best on the field. Area schools that participated include Mukwonago High School, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Waukesha North, Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Ag Educator: It’s Harvest Time So Please Slow Down

Farmers around Manitowoc County have begun their fall harvest, which means more tractors are occupying rural roads than normal. Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness told us that farming traditions run deep in Manitowoc County, and farm safety is a priority for farmers as well as the community that supports the farmers.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor: River Point District is “Coming Along”

The expansion of Manitowoc’s downtown via the River Point District is, as Mayor Justin Nickles put it “coming along.”. We spoke with the mayor about the topic, and he said that they did have a bit of a setback with the public portions of the project. “The kayak...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy