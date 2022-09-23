Read full article on original website
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics
These below-average temperatures won't last all week. Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Appleton International Airport seeks to fill a range of jobs
GREENVILLE, Wis. — It was just after 8 a.m. on a Monday morning and Cody Albrecht and his coworkers were busy getting an Allegiant A320 ready to leave the Appleton International Airport. What You Need To Know. Appleton International Airport has about 30 open positions. Jobs range from ground...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
1065thebuzz.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Manitowoc’s public bus service will be changing its hours starting next week. Click here to learn more. – It’s Fall Cleanup time at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. Click here for more information. – The Alzheimer’s Association has announced that their Walk to End Alzheimer’s held this weekend...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
seehafernews.com
A Few Days Remain to Sign Up for Sheboygan County Food Bank Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk
Only a few days remain for those interested in participating in the Sheboygan County Food Bank Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to sign up. Registration for the event is due by this Friday (September 30th) This year’s run/walk will take place on November 19th at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan. The...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
Wisconsin's first human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Sheboygan County
Wisconsin's first human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a Sheboygan County resident, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South
Hundreds of students fought off the rain drops to compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South High School on Saturday. The all-day competition had area high school marching bands competing to be the best on the field. Area schools that participated include Mukwonago High School, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Waukesha North, Waukesha...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Ag Educator: It’s Harvest Time So Please Slow Down
Farmers around Manitowoc County have begun their fall harvest, which means more tractors are occupying rural roads than normal. Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness told us that farming traditions run deep in Manitowoc County, and farm safety is a priority for farmers as well as the community that supports the farmers.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor: River Point District is “Coming Along”
The expansion of Manitowoc’s downtown via the River Point District is, as Mayor Justin Nickles put it “coming along.”. We spoke with the mayor about the topic, and he said that they did have a bit of a setback with the public portions of the project. “The kayak...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
