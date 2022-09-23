Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
New archaeology dives into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals
Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe. For more than 350 000 years, Neanderthals inhabited Europe and Asia until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared around 40 000 years ago. This was at around the same time the anatomically modern human Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.
Phys.org
Ancient footprints on UK beach record demise of biodiversity hotspot
A team of archaeologists and geographers from The University of Manchester have discovered that hundreds of ancient animal and human footprints found on a beach in Merseyside record a major decline in large animal diversity in Ancient Britain. Their new research, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, includes...
Japan consul ‘blindfolded and restrained’ during FSB interrogation in Russia
Japan has summoned Russia’s ambassador in Tokyo after a Japanese diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation in Vladivostok. Japan’s foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said Tatsunori Motoki, a consul based in the eastern Russian city, had been subjected to a “coercive interrogation” during his detention by Russia’s FSB security service.
Kamila Shamsie: ‘The government’s anti-migrant position is outflanking that of the public’
Kamila Shamsie can still remember with absolute clarity a moment that happened to her many years ago when she was a teenage girl in Karachi. “I was in a car with a bunch of friends and a man was driving. We were having fun and then, in an instant, something shifted and it became dangerous and threatening. Fortunately, the moment passed quickly but I’ve never forgotten it.” The moment, barely 30 seconds long, contained a shift in the atmosphere rather than an actual threat, but it was full of meaning nonetheless. “As you become older what becomes clearer is how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
BBC
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
US News and World Report
Factbox: Companies Potentially Affected by Italy's Election
(Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election. Here is a list of companies that could be affected by the outcome...
BBC
Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Northern Ireland manager...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
The neighbors of the caliph: Archaeologists uncover ancient mosaics on the shore of the Sea of Galilee
With the help of geomagnetic surface surveys and subsequent hands-on digging, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) has revealed new insights into the area in which the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was built on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. According to these findings, there had already been a settlement occupied by Christian or Jewish inhabitants in the immediate vicinity long before the palace was built.
The big picture: Kavi Pujara’s ode to Leicester’s Golden Mile
Kavi Pujara captures the ‘poetry of homes and street corners’ of Leicester’s Hindu community during more peaceful times
Phys.org
Researchers explain unique underlying atomic structure of PNCP metallic glass
Pd42.5Ni7.5Cu30P20 (PNCP) is considered the champion of bulk metallic glasses due to its glass-forming ability (GFA), yet the atomic configurations that lead to this property remain unknown. Recently an international team of researchers led by Prof. Shinya Hosokawa of the Kumamoto University, Japan analyzed the atomic configurations of PNCP, compared it with previous alloys, and found its characteristic configurations and the origin of its GFA. This can help engineers to create better metallic glasses.
'An inspiration': Tributes to UK's late queen at UN meeting
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — This year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders came on the heels of another event that reverberated internationally — the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, followed by both an outpouring of tributes and sometimes bitter reflection on the colonialist empire that came to an end during her seven decades on the throne. There were also some questions about whether the loss of the long-reigning monarch might affect the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 nations that, in many cases, have historic and linguistic ties to Britain. Fourteen of them are Commonwealth “realms” — former colonies where the British monarch, now King Charles III, remains the head of state. Some already were revisiting that relationship before the queen’s death. Barbados snipped its link to the monarchy and became fully independent last year, to felicitations from Elizabeth and Charles. The prime ministers of Jamaica and of Antigua and Barbuda said earlier this year that they intend to do likewise, and Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Browne followed up after the queen’s death by telling Britain’s ITV News that he planned to call a referendum within three years.
Comments / 0