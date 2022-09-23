Read full article on original website
Measuring the temperature inside cells
Organelles inside cells constantly serve specific functions in the same way that individual departments handle certain tasks in an organization. Cellular processes alter the amount of heat organelles generate, but it is not easy to monitor these changes in cells, which are too small to see with the naked eye. Recently, however, a joint research team from Korea and Japan has found a way to visualize temperature changes in almost all typical organelles.
Study reveals phylogeny and adaptative evolution of barnacles to deep-sea chemosynthetic habitat
Barnacles are special crustaceans usually enclosed by calcareous plates, and attach themselves firmly to marine substrates such as rocks, boats, and other animals. They are a unique group that has evolved in parallel identical somatotypes (sessile, stalked and asymmetric) in both normal and chemosynthetic environments. Recently, a research team led...
Scientists develop novel technique to grow meat in the lab using magnetic field
Scientist from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a novel way of growing cell-based meat by zapping animal cells with a magnet. This new technique simplifies the production process of cell-based meat by reducing reliance on animal products, and it is also greener, cleaner, safer and more cost-effective.
New study allows scientists to test therapeutics for rare neurodegenerative disease affecting young children
For the first time, scientists will be able to test therapeutics for a group of rare neurodegenerative diseases that affect infants and young children, thanks to a new research model created by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their results are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Chickensplash! Exploring the health concerns of washing raw chicken
Health experts recommend against washing chicken before cooking it because that can spread harmful bacteria. But if you're among the nearly 70% of people who do, according to a survey of U.S. grocery shoppers, there are ways to make it safer. Many cooks continue to wash raw chicken despite this...
Rodents are reservoirs for life-threatening disease, finds new study
Fungal diseases in the human population are on the rise, so it is important for health authorities to understand where these pathogens come from. A new study has searched for fungi in the lung tissues of small mammals and found fungal pathogens that cause diseases in humans. This suggests that these rodents can serve as reservoirs, agents of dispersal, and incubators of emerging fungal pathogens.
Dozens of newly discovered gravitational lenses could reveal ancient galaxies and the nature of dark matter
Earlier this year a machine learning algorithm identified up to 5,000 potential gravitational lenses that could transform our ability to chart the evolution of galaxies since the Big Bang. Now astronomer Kim-Vy Tran from ASTRO 3D and UNSW Sydney and colleagues have assessed 77 of the lenses using the Keck...
Early detection system for nuisance alga infesting Papahānaumokuākea reefs
A new species of nuisance algae, which was formally described in 2020 by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts, continues to smother more reefs and coral at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. However, an early detection technique developed by UH Mānoa researchers can identify small particles of the alga in the water, giving experts much more time to act before it blankets the reef. Scientists are also currently testing lethal methods to kill the alga.
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
NASA to deflect asteroid in key test of planetary defense
NASA will on Monday attempt a feat humanity has never before accomplished: deliberately smacking a spacecraft into an asteroid to slightly deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from devastating life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spaceship launched from California...
New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely
Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
Not just for the gods: New insight on the use of cacao among the ancient Maya
It was the money that grew on trees. Said to be a gift from the gods, cacao for the ancient Maya was considered sacred, used not only as currency, but in special ceremonies and religious rituals. It's the progenitor plant of chocolate, and notions of luxury are embedded in its lore.
Researchers inhibit cancer cell growth using compounds that protect plants from predators
Researchers in Japan have succeeded in inhibiting cancer cell growth using pyrrolizidine alkaloid, a component of plant origin previously thought to be too toxic to administer. Pyrrolizidine alkaloids are found in about 6,000 plant species, including the daisy and bean families. In plants, they protect plants from predators; however, in...
Often overlooked, molecules called glycans regulate COVID-19 spike protein function
If you're an avid reader of science news, you've probably heard of viral proteins such as the COVID-19 spike protein. Perhaps lesser known in the anatomy of viruses is a class of molecules called glycans. But these are important, too. Glycans are complex carbohydrates that decorate the surface of viruses,...
Can twin boundaries resist fatigue cracking?
Grain boundaries are widely distributed in metallic crystals and have important impacts on their mechanical properties. Among them, high-angle grain boundaries (HAGBs) can strengthen metallic materials, but the stress concentration at HAGB often leads to fatigue damage and cracking. Given the particularity of the interaction between twin boundaries (TBs) and dislocations, it is worth clarifying whether TB resists fatigue cracking or not.
Life can thrive around even the smallest stars, study claims
Photosynthesis is probably the most important chemical reaction for life on Earth. It is the process plants use to transform sunlight into energy it can use. Through it, plants can produce carbohydrates they can use (and we can eat when we harvest plants), generating oxygen as a by-product. Photosynthesis is why Earth's atmosphere is about 20% oxygen. No photosynthesis, no life on Earth as we know it.
What keeps plant roots growing toward gravity? Study identifies four genes
What happens belowground in a corn field is easy to overlook, but corn root architecture can play an important role in water and nutrient acquisition, affecting drought tolerance, water use efficiency, and sustainability. If breeders could encourage corn roots to grow down at a steeper angle, the crop could potentially access important resources deeper in the soil.
Structure of wheat immune protein resolved—important tool in the battle for food security
Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research and the University of Cologne in Germany together with colleagues from China have unraveled how wheat protects itself from a deadly pathogen. Their findings, published in the journal Nature, could be harnessed to make important crop species more resistant to disease.
Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth
Specks of dust retrieved by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres from Earth have revealed a surprising component: a drop of water, scientists said Friday. The discovery offers new support for the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space. The findings are...
Impact of sea-level fluctuations on redox-sensitive trace-element enrichment patterns in marine sediments
A recent study, published in Science China Earth Sciences, was led by Dr. Junwen Peng (Bureau of Economic Geology, Jackson School of Geosciences, The University of Texas at Austin). Based on thousands of high-resolution elemental composition datasets, Dr. Junwen Peng found that the overall variation ranges of RSTE (especially Mo and U) concentrations largely overlap among sediments deposited from a wide redox spectrum (from oxic to euxinic conditions) in the Cline Shale, restricted Midland Basin, U.S. This finding is, however, contradictory with the traditional theory that RSTE is generally enriched in sediments that deposited from more reducing environments.
