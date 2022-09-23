ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Phys.org

Measuring the temperature inside cells

Organelles inside cells constantly serve specific functions in the same way that individual departments handle certain tasks in an organization. Cellular processes alter the amount of heat organelles generate, but it is not easy to monitor these changes in cells, which are too small to see with the naked eye. Recently, however, a joint research team from Korea and Japan has found a way to visualize temperature changes in almost all typical organelles.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists develop novel technique to grow meat in the lab using magnetic field

Scientist from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a novel way of growing cell-based meat by zapping animal cells with a magnet. This new technique simplifies the production process of cell-based meat by reducing reliance on animal products, and it is also greener, cleaner, safer and more cost-effective.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chickensplash! Exploring the health concerns of washing raw chicken

Health experts recommend against washing chicken before cooking it because that can spread harmful bacteria. But if you're among the nearly 70% of people who do, according to a survey of U.S. grocery shoppers, there are ways to make it safer. Many cooks continue to wash raw chicken despite this...
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Rodents are reservoirs for life-threatening disease, finds new study

Fungal diseases in the human population are on the rise, so it is important for health authorities to understand where these pathogens come from. A new study has searched for fungi in the lung tissues of small mammals and found fungal pathogens that cause diseases in humans. This suggests that these rodents can serve as reservoirs, agents of dispersal, and incubators of emerging fungal pathogens.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Early detection system for nuisance alga infesting Papahānaumokuākea reefs

A new species of nuisance algae, which was formally described in 2020 by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts, continues to smother more reefs and coral at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. However, an early detection technique developed by UH Mānoa researchers can identify small particles of the alga in the water, giving experts much more time to act before it blankets the reef. Scientists are also currently testing lethal methods to kill the alga.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations

Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

NASA to deflect asteroid in key test of planetary defense

NASA will on Monday attempt a feat humanity has never before accomplished: deliberately smacking a spacecraft into an asteroid to slightly deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from devastating life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spaceship launched from California...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely

Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Can twin boundaries resist fatigue cracking?

Grain boundaries are widely distributed in metallic crystals and have important impacts on their mechanical properties. Among them, high-angle grain boundaries (HAGBs) can strengthen metallic materials, but the stress concentration at HAGB often leads to fatigue damage and cracking. Given the particularity of the interaction between twin boundaries (TBs) and dislocations, it is worth clarifying whether TB resists fatigue cracking or not.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Life can thrive around even the smallest stars, study claims

Photosynthesis is probably the most important chemical reaction for life on Earth. It is the process plants use to transform sunlight into energy it can use. Through it, plants can produce carbohydrates they can use (and we can eat when we harvest plants), generating oxygen as a by-product. Photosynthesis is why Earth's atmosphere is about 20% oxygen. No photosynthesis, no life on Earth as we know it.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

What keeps plant roots growing toward gravity? Study identifies four genes

What happens belowground in a corn field is easy to overlook, but corn root architecture can play an important role in water and nutrient acquisition, affecting drought tolerance, water use efficiency, and sustainability. If breeders could encourage corn roots to grow down at a steeper angle, the crop could potentially access important resources deeper in the soil.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Specks of dust retrieved by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres from Earth have revealed a surprising component: a drop of water, scientists said Friday. The discovery offers new support for the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space. The findings are...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Impact of sea-level fluctuations on redox-sensitive trace-element enrichment patterns in marine sediments

A recent study, published in Science China Earth Sciences, was led by Dr. Junwen Peng (Bureau of Economic Geology, Jackson School of Geosciences, The University of Texas at Austin). Based on thousands of high-resolution elemental composition datasets, Dr. Junwen Peng found that the overall variation ranges of RSTE (especially Mo and U) concentrations largely overlap among sediments deposited from a wide redox spectrum (from oxic to euxinic conditions) in the Cline Shale, restricted Midland Basin, U.S. This finding is, however, contradictory with the traditional theory that RSTE is generally enriched in sediments that deposited from more reducing environments.
EARTH SCIENCE

