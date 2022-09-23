ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Rodents are reservoirs for life-threatening disease, finds new study

Fungal diseases in the human population are on the rise, so it is important for health authorities to understand where these pathogens come from. A new study has searched for fungi in the lung tissues of small mammals and found fungal pathogens that cause diseases in humans. This suggests that these rodents can serve as reservoirs, agents of dispersal, and incubators of emerging fungal pathogens.
SCIENCE
People

COVID Increases Risk for Developing Neurological Conditions Within First Year After Infection, Study Finds

Complications such as strokes, seizures, memory and movement disorders occurred 7% more in patients who had been infected with COVID than in similar, uninfected patients People who have contracted COVID-19 are at higher risk for developing a number of neurological conditions within the first year after infection, according to a new study.  A year-long study published Thursday in Nature Medicine analyzed about 14 million medical records in a database from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Evaluating 44 brain and other neurological disorders, researchers found that disorders occurred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonorrhea#A Global Threat#Infectious Diseases#Mutations#General Health#Georgia State University
Phys.org

Measuring the temperature inside cells

Organelles inside cells constantly serve specific functions in the same way that individual departments handle certain tasks in an organization. Cellular processes alter the amount of heat organelles generate, but it is not easy to monitor these changes in cells, which are too small to see with the naked eye. Recently, however, a joint research team from Korea and Japan has found a way to visualize temperature changes in almost all typical organelles.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

First person to ever be treated with CRISPR-based HIV gene therapy

A new gene-editing therapy for human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV) is being tested on individuals. The clinical trial, led by researchers at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Excision BioTherapeutics, a company creating CRISPR-based therapies to ultimately cure viral infectious diseases, is unprecedented and the goal is to evaluate the safety measures of EBT-101, a unique gene-editing treatment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us

New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations

Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

What keeps plant roots growing toward gravity? Study identifies four genes

What happens belowground in a corn field is easy to overlook, but corn root architecture can play an important role in water and nutrient acquisition, affecting drought tolerance, water use efficiency, and sustainability. If breeders could encourage corn roots to grow down at a steeper angle, the crop could potentially access important resources deeper in the soil.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists develop novel technique to grow meat in the lab using magnetic field

Scientist from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a novel way of growing cell-based meat by zapping animal cells with a magnet. This new technique simplifies the production process of cell-based meat by reducing reliance on animal products, and it is also greener, cleaner, safer and more cost-effective.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study finds all African carnivores at risk for range loss

A new Yale School of the Environment-led analysis identifying gaps in maps that help forecast range contractions for African species found that all species studied have a portion of their range at risk and small carnivores warrant more concern. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences...
WILDLIFE
MedPage Today

Long-Term Neurologic Problems Rise by 7% After SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Risk of movement disorders, memory problems, strokes, and seizures rose 1 year after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, an analysis of millions of U.S. veterans' records showed. Former COVID patients had a 42% increased risk of neurologic problems 12 months after testing positive (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.38-1.47), reported Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, of Washington University in St. Louis and Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Researchers design treatment to protect bones during cancer therapy

University of Central Florida material sciences engineers Melanie Coathup and Sudipta Seal have designed a cerium oxide nanoparticle—an artificial enzyme—that protects bones against damage from radiation. The nanoparticle has also shown abilities to improve bone regeneration, reduce loss of blood cells and help kill cancer cells. Their study,...
CANCER
Phys.org

Targeting a novel inducible isoform to treat metabolic-associated fatty liver disease

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), which was previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), represents a major health concern worldwide with limited therapy. The authors of an article, recently published in Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, provide evidence that ferroptosis, a novel form of regulated cell death characterized by iron-driven lipid peroxidation, was comprehensively activated in liver tissues from MAFLD patients. The canonical-GPX4 (cGPX4), which is the most important negative controller of ferroptosis, is downregulated at the protein but not mRNA level.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Physicists shed light on a different kind of chaos

Physicists at UC Santa Barbara, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington have found an answer to the longstanding physics question: How do interparticle interactions affect dynamical localization?. "It's a really old question inherited from condensed matter physics," said David Weld, an experimental physicist at UCSB with specialties...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chickensplash! Exploring the health concerns of washing raw chicken

Health experts recommend against washing chicken before cooking it because that can spread harmful bacteria. But if you're among the nearly 70% of people who do, according to a survey of U.S. grocery shoppers, there are ways to make it safer. Many cooks continue to wash raw chicken despite this...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy