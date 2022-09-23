ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
demzpedosrnazis
2d ago

I would think that Cayler Ellingsons parent might belive this is true, considering some left-wing nut job ran over the 18 year old because Joe Biden told him he was an extremist.

12
Rob Kinzinger
1d ago

Like running the exact same story (just worded differently) on consecutive days with opposite lead actors (Ultra-MAGA one day and neoliberals the next)?? Y'all are hilarious! 🤣 🤣🤣🤣

5
bill zollweg
3d ago

Neoliberal is a term that actually refers to conservatives. Ronald Reagan was a neoliberal. Don’t be fooled by the term, like “Perspicacious.”

5
studyfinds.org

Neoliberals more likely to fall for a candidate’s meaningless ‘political BS’

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Listen to any political speech long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll eventually hear some “political BS.” These generally meaningless phrases seem to say nothing and everything at the same time — like “to politically lead the people means to always fight for them.” Now, a new study finds certain voters appear to be more receptive to the fluff politicians throw out there, especially if they’re more right-wing in their opinions.
ELECTIONS
