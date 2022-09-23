Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Dozens of newly discovered gravitational lenses could reveal ancient galaxies and the nature of dark matter
Earlier this year a machine learning algorithm identified up to 5,000 potential gravitational lenses that could transform our ability to chart the evolution of galaxies since the Big Bang. Now astronomer Kim-Vy Tran from ASTRO 3D and UNSW Sydney and colleagues have assessed 77 of the lenses using the Keck...
Phys.org
NASA to deflect asteroid in key test of planetary defense
NASA will on Monday attempt a feat humanity has never before accomplished: deliberately smacking a spacecraft into an asteroid to slightly deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from devastating life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spaceship launched from California...
Phys.org
New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely
Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
Phys.org
Life can thrive around even the smallest stars, study claims
Photosynthesis is probably the most important chemical reaction for life on Earth. It is the process plants use to transform sunlight into energy it can use. Through it, plants can produce carbohydrates they can use (and we can eat when we harvest plants), generating oxygen as a by-product. Photosynthesis is why Earth's atmosphere is about 20% oxygen. No photosynthesis, no life on Earth as we know it.
Phys.org
Team of physicists finds signs of pentaquark states and new matter
Theorists at the University of Pittsburgh and Swansea University have shown that recent experimental results from the CERN collider give strong evidence for a new form of matter. The experiment at CERN, site of the world's highest-energy particle collider, examined a heavy particle called a Lambda b that decays to...
Phys.org
Key phases of human evolution coincide with flickers in eastern Africa's climate
Three distinct phases of climate variability in eastern Africa coincided with shifts in hominin evolution and dispersal over the last 620,000 years, an analysis of environmental proxies from a lake sediment record has revealed. The project explores the youngest chapter in human evolution by analyzing lacustrine sediments in close vicinity...
Phys.org
NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm
NASA has called off the scheduled Tuesday launch of its historic uncrewed mission to the Moon due to a tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida. After two previously canceled launch attempts, NASA is weighing returning the Artemis 1 mission rocket to its assembly site under the threat of extreme weather.
Phys.org
Ancient footprints on UK beach record demise of biodiversity hotspot
A team of archaeologists and geographers from The University of Manchester have discovered that hundreds of ancient animal and human footprints found on a beach in Merseyside record a major decline in large animal diversity in Ancient Britain. Their new research, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, includes...
Phys.org
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours.
Phys.org
Flower strips and hedges combine to boost bees in orchards
Researchers at the University of Freiburg have found that hedges and perennial flower strips are complementary in supporting wild bees in orchards by providing continuous resources over the growing season. The results are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. Research examining wild bee populations in intensively...
Phys.org
Synchronous atmospheric correction method proposed for multi-spectral satellite images
Atmospheric conditions vary significantly at both temporal and spatial scales. The purpose of atmospheric correction based on radiative transfer model is to eliminate the atmospheric radiative effect on remote sensing images, but it is always limited by the difficulty of obtaining atmospheric parameters that match image at temporal and spatial scales.
Phys.org
Impact of sea-level fluctuations on redox-sensitive trace-element enrichment patterns in marine sediments
A recent study, published in Science China Earth Sciences, was led by Dr. Junwen Peng (Bureau of Economic Geology, Jackson School of Geosciences, The University of Texas at Austin). Based on thousands of high-resolution elemental composition datasets, Dr. Junwen Peng found that the overall variation ranges of RSTE (especially Mo and U) concentrations largely overlap among sediments deposited from a wide redox spectrum (from oxic to euxinic conditions) in the Cline Shale, restricted Midland Basin, U.S. This finding is, however, contradictory with the traditional theory that RSTE is generally enriched in sediments that deposited from more reducing environments.
Phys.org
Measuring the temperature inside cells
Organelles inside cells constantly serve specific functions in the same way that individual departments handle certain tasks in an organization. Cellular processes alter the amount of heat organelles generate, but it is not easy to monitor these changes in cells, which are too small to see with the naked eye. Recently, however, a joint research team from Korea and Japan has found a way to visualize temperature changes in almost all typical organelles.
Phys.org
Not just for the gods: New insight on the use of cacao among the ancient Maya
It was the money that grew on trees. Said to be a gift from the gods, cacao for the ancient Maya was considered sacred, used not only as currency, but in special ceremonies and religious rituals. It's the progenitor plant of chocolate, and notions of luxury are embedded in its lore.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Phys.org
Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth
Specks of dust retrieved by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres from Earth have revealed a surprising component: a drop of water, scientists said Friday. The discovery offers new support for the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space. The findings are...
Phys.org
Astronomers map distances to 56,000 galaxies, largest-ever catalog
How old is our universe, and what is its size? A team of researchers led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa astronomers Brent Tully and Ehsan Kourkchi from the Institute for Astronomy have assembled the largest-ever compilation of high-precision galaxy distances, called Cosmicflows-4. Using eight different methods, they measured the distances to a whopping 56,000 galaxies. The study has been published in The Astrophysical Journal.
Phys.org
Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth
Recently, a study led by Dr. Yilin Chen, Prof. Yong Qin, Dr. Jiuqing Li, Associate Prof. Zhuangfu Li, Tianyu Yang (China University of Mining and Technology) and Dr. Ergang Lian (Tongji University) was published in Science China Earth Sciences. The research team identified natural carbon onions (onion-like fullerenes) in intrusion-affected coal samples collected from Permian coal-bearing strata in the Yongan Coalfield, Fujian Province, South China. They found the largest natural carbon onions (with an outer diameter of ~55 nm) ever recorded on Earth.
Phys.org
The asteroid that formed Vredefort crater was bigger than previously believed
About 2 billion years ago, an impactor hurtled toward Earth, crashing into the planet in an area near present-day Johannesburg, South Africa. The impactor—most likely an asteroid—formed what is today the biggest crater on our planet. Scientists have widely accepted, based on previous research, that the impact structure, known as the Vredefort crater, was formed by an object about 15 kilometers (approximately 9.3 miles) in diameter that was traveling at a velocity of 15 kilometers per second.
Phys.org
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
Neptune and its rings haven't looked this good in decades. NASA released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet Wednesday taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
