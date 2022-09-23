Photosynthesis is probably the most important chemical reaction for life on Earth. It is the process plants use to transform sunlight into energy it can use. Through it, plants can produce carbohydrates they can use (and we can eat when we harvest plants), generating oxygen as a by-product. Photosynthesis is why Earth's atmosphere is about 20% oxygen. No photosynthesis, no life on Earth as we know it.

