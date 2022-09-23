ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civil rights group expanding footprint on Texas-Mexico border

By Julian Resendiz
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( Border Report ) – A civil rights group focusing on migrants is expanding its footprint in Texas.

The El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights is opening its new center in Presidio on Friday evening and one in Del Rio next Tuesday. The goal is to have advocates carry out community campaigns to educate residents about their civil and human rights under the U.S. Constitution, said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia.

“The dire reality demands broadening the territory we serve and bringing in more allies to denounce, prevent and hopefully end harassment and discrimination (documented) in the borderland,” Garcia said.

The group every year conducts a survey in minority communities, documenting alleged abuses from law enforcement which residents don’t always report due to fear of retaliation or because of their immigration status.

“The two centers will allow us to increase community (outreach) and enable people to find a much-needed platform to get informed, trained and empowered to defend their most basic human rights,” Garcia said.

Presidio borders Ojinaga, Mexico, while Del Rio sits north of the Rio Grande from Acuna, Mexico. Both cities have large Hispanic populations and a large presence of federal and local law enforcement officers as well.

The centers are part of BNHR’s Frontera Texas Organizing Project.

Sniper 53
2d ago

All of the immigrants, and I mean all. should havefought for their civil rights in their country. So we now have 2 million plus from various countries, mainly Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. We are facing a .abortion problem the our administration is blind to. Cuba is communist, Nicaragua is trouble and Venezuela should have fought for their country but ran as well. These last two countries have a sh--load of gangs and affiliations with drug cartels. Biden has done absolutely no vetting of anyone's coming across our border and we are in major trouble.We have 5 weeks Or so until elections. Just saying!

Laura Kelly
2d ago

Here we go. These "do gooders" should focus on helping the American people. Who funds this group?

Kyle Bond
1d ago

They are here illegally and if they have 1 foot on American soil they should be arrested thrown in jail or deported.

Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
