Beverly Hills, CA

The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9

9/6

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Decker Canyon Road was broken into and a wallet and cellphone were stolen. The victim said the phone was worth $570. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/7

Grand Theft

A MacBook Pro worth $1,500 was stolen from a property on Hunstinger Road and Pacific Coast Highway. The victim received a notification of the package being delivered, however, they were unable to locate it. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/8

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim received a notification of a purchase of $36,000 made at a Cartier jewelry store and $1,500 at an Apple Store in Beverly Hills.

9/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim was notified that $3,000 was made to their credit card in the area of Beverly Hills. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

#Security Camera#Grand Theft
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
909
Followers
788
Post
99K+
Views
